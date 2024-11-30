^

Entertainment

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dead at 44 — TMZ

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 2:49pm
Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dead at 44 â€” TMZ
Lead singer Gerard Way (L), Mikey Way (C) and Bob Bryar of the band My Chemical Romance performs at the MTV2 $2 Bill Concert Series September 6, 2006 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Getty Images via AFP / Jeff Fusco

MANILA, Philippines — The longest drummer for American rock band My Chemical Romance was reportedly found dead in his home. He was 44. 

American entertainment site TMZ reported his passing, citing a law enforcement source who told the outlet that Bryar was found dead in his home in Tennessee. The drummer was last seen alive last November 4 (US time). 

Authorities said it does not suspect foul play because all of Bryar’s weapons and music equipment were untouched. The report added that Bryar’s body was “badly decomposed” when it was discovered. The medical examiner is currently investigating the cause of Bryar’s death. 

Bryar was the drummer for My Chemical Romance from 2004 to 2014. 

