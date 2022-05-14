My Chemical Romance releases their first song in 8 years

My Chemical Romance has confirmed they will be performing together again.

MANILA, Philippines — Emos rejoice, the Black Parade returns.

Rock band My Chemical Romance surprised the music world upon the release of a brand new song, their first song since they disbanded in 2013.

The new song entitled "The Foundations of Decay" runs for six minutes and is reminiscent of the band's past work, from the iconic guitar riffs to lead singer Gerard Way's vocals.

The band had initially planned a reunion tour in 2020 but had to postpone because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans were not expecting My Chemical Romance to return with new material as they broke up nine years ago.

Their last release was the song "Fake Your Death" in their 2014 greatest hits compilation album "May Death Never Stop You,” which also included their iconic songs like "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Helena," "Teenagers" and "Sing."

Since their supposed disbanding, Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, rhythm guitarist Frank Iero and bassist Mikey Way all pursued solo careers in music, though Gerard Way also found success in his "The Umbrella Academy" comics which is seeing its third season on Netflix next month.

My Chemical Romance will begin their delayed tour this May 16 in the United Kingdom, ending in October in Los Angeles in the United States.

