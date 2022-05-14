^

Entertainment

My Chemical Romance releases their first song in 8 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 14, 2022 | 2:56pm
My Chemical Romance releases their first song in 8 years
My Chemical Romance has confirmed they will be performing together again.
My Chemical Romance / Website

MANILA, Philippines — Emos rejoice, the Black Parade returns.

Rock band My Chemical Romance surprised the music world upon the release of a brand new song, their first song since they disbanded in 2013.

The new song entitled "The Foundations of Decay" runs for six minutes and is reminiscent of the band's past work, from the iconic guitar riffs to lead singer Gerard Way's vocals.

The band had initially planned a reunion tour in 2020 but had to postpone because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans were not expecting My Chemical Romance to return with new material as they broke up nine years ago.

Their last release was the song "Fake Your Death" in their 2014 greatest hits compilation album "May Death Never Stop You,” which also included their iconic songs like "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Helena," "Teenagers" and "Sing."

Since their supposed disbanding, Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, rhythm guitarist Frank Iero and bassist Mikey Way all pursued solo careers in music, though Gerard Way also found success in his "The Umbrella Academy" comics which is seeing its third season on Netflix next month.

My Chemical Romance will begin their delayed tour this May 16 in the United Kingdom, ending in October in Los Angeles in the United States.

RELATED: ‘Livestream please?’ Filipino fans clamor after ‘When We Were Young’ Fest line up announcement

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Michael V pens poem for Bongbong Marcos

Michael V pens poem for Bongbong Marcos

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V penned a poem for upcoming President Bongbong Marcos after partial results showed he’s leading...
Entertainment
fbtw
Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
After his confirmed breakup for the nth time with content creator Zeinab Harake, rapper Skusta Clee shared his regret about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
After his confirmed breakup for the nth time with content creator Zeinab Harake, rapper Skusta Clee shared his regret about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
GMA Network gave a sneak peek of actor Alden Richards as 'Good Boy' in "Start Up PH," the Philippine adaptation of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo's characters for Philippine remake of K-drama 'Start-Up' unveiled

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
GMA Network gave a sneak peek of actor Alden Richards as 'Good Boy' in "Start Up PH," the Philippine adaptation of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'My fave leading man': Marian Rivera pens sweet message to husband, co-star Dingdong Dantes

'My fave leading man': Marian Rivera pens sweet message to husband, co-star Dingdong Dantes

By Kristofer Purnell | 30 minutes ago
Kapuso star couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes' new sitcom "Jose and Maria's Bonggang Villa" will be their first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tyler Hoechlin to reprise 'Teen Wolf' character in upcoming movie

Tyler Hoechlin to reprise 'Teen Wolf' character in upcoming movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 43 minutes ago
The upcoming "Teen Wolf" film, a continuation of the MTV television series loosely based on the 1984 film starring Michael...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrities and elections: A completely different red carpet

Celebrities and elections: A completely different red carpet

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
These recent elections seem to stand apart from past celebrity participation in politics, never has the Filipino people seen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual encourages fans to be compassionate amid election results

Piolo Pascual encourages fans to be compassionate amid election results

By MJ Marfori | 16 hours ago
Piolo Pascual encourages fans to be compassionate amid election resultsAfter all that post-election anxiety or high, celebrities...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong and Marian fulfill dream project

Dingdong and Marian fulfill dream project

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
The long wait to see and savor once again Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera’s onscreen chemistry is finally over.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with