Kathryn Bernardo receives Rising Star award at 10th Asian World Film Festival

Kathryn Bernardo with her Rising Star award at the 10th Asian World Film Festival on November 21, 2024 in Culver City, Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo was given the Rising Star award at the 10th Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, California on Thursday night.

The “Hello, Love, Again” star is currently in the United States to promote her sequel movie with Alden Richards.

Kathryn said that it felt “surreal” for her to receive the award for her achievements in the Philippine entertainment industry during her acceptance speech.

She also shared how she grew up in front of the cameras as a six-year-old child actress who eventually became one of the most-sought after actresses in Philippine film and TV today.

“It feels so surreal to be standing here tonight receiving this award. Thank you so much to the Asian World Film Festival board of directors for this incredible honor, not only for recognizing my body of work but for celebrating all the stories that we as Asian artists continue to share for the world,” Kathryn said while reading her note for her acceptance speech.

“I started at the age of six and over the years I’ve been fortunate to bring a variety of characters to life. Each one gave me something new not just as an actor but as a person. 22 years I am still here pursuing my first love and my passion which is acting. Yes I know it’s a tough job but moments like tonight make it all worth it. It is such an honor being here representing my fellow Filipinos and my home network ABS-CBN,” she added.

“Hello, Love, Again” was the closing film at the 10th Asian Film Festival, which took place from November 13 to 20 in Culver City, Los Angeles, California.

The festival describes itself as a body that showcases a broad selection of Asian films in Los Angeles to introduce these films to the West and to strengthen the ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries.

