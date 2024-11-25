Fashion Week always falls on ‘the day’ – Heart shares how she stays fab during heavy days

Kotex has redefined comfort with features that Heart and other advocates love.

MANILA, Philippines — Iconic, glamorous, flawless—three words that best describe both celebrity Heart Evangelista and her Fashion Week runs, where she has always been a Filipina pride.

But for Heart, the huge event always seems to coincide with her least favorite time of the month. “It’s funny because every time I travel, Fashion Week always falls on ‘the day’,” she laughs.

Despite the timing, Heart remains a picture of elegance. At the recent Kotex Luxe “Flex Your Mood” event, she shared her secrets to staying comfortable, productive and fabulous even on period days.

For Heart, staying fab while dealing with not-so-nice symptoms like migraines and cramps comes down to embracing her own comfort without apology. Her go-to is Kotex, a product she has used and trusted since she was 18 or 19.

“I’ve done all the looks possible. I’ve felt my worst on some days, but I always feel confident,” she explained.

Heart has developed a strong bond with Kotex over the years. “I’m very blessed and fortunate that I’ve been working with Kotex for so long,” she shares. “They’ve seen my career go up and down. With them, I don’t have to hide; I can truly be myself.”

It’s no wonder Heart represents Kotex Luxe, which advocates empowering oneself. It lets you focus on being your best self, even when your body says otherwise.

Flexing your mood, your way

Philstar.com/Anj Andaya Heart tries out the Munch Haven and Charm Bar at the Kotex Luxe 'Flex Your Mood' event.

At the Kotex Luxe “Flex Your Mood” event, Heart joined young Filipinas in a unique space designed for every mood that periods can bring. There’s a “Munch Haven” filled with treats, “Charm Bar” for creativity, “Empowerment Wall” for motivation, even a “Chaos Corner” for blowing off steam. Kotex emphasized that period comfort isn’t one-size-fits-all. Kotex marketing manager Krystel Chua noted the need for more open conversations about periods and self-care. “Society often pressures women to keep hustling, even when our bodies need rest. We want a world where it’s okay to admit you’re feeling irritable, moody or tired,” she explained. “Kotex’s Flex Your Mood campaign is about validating these emotions and encouraging women to recognize and respond to their unique needs.” Chaos Corner

Luxurious comfort in every detail

What makes Kotex Luxe stand out? Kotex has redefined comfort with features that Heart and other advocates love.

Heart shared her love for the product’s silky soft bubble bed technology, which helps lessen skin irritation.

“For me, comfort is always key. I'm always traveling long hours and I'm very sensitive to material. So that one fits perfectly for me. I feel very clean and fresh,” she explained.

For Kotex senior assistant brand manager Andi Tan, a Gen Z, it’s the super suction holes and ultra-thin design. They help absorb moisture quickly, keeping women feeling fresh and free to move.

“It’s the super suction holes that I love the most, because I do have a very, very heavy flow,” Andi shared.

Kotex marketing head Frenissa “Fren” Lagman, meanwhile, took pride in Kotex Luxe’s thoughtful packaging.

“We want to make sure girls don’t feel shy to carry their pads. Our packaging has words of empowerment, so they feel proud—not embarrassed—during their period,” she said.

Kotex’s commitment goes beyond comfort, with an advocacy for open, judgment-free conversations about periods. They have even partnered with over 300 schools to educate girls on period management, recognizing that 50% of girls aren’t prepared for their first period.

“We want to make sure that young girls know what to expect and feel empowered during that time,” Fren emphasized.

The team of Kotex with Heart. (From left) Marketing Manager Krystel Chua, Senior Asst. Brand Manager Andi Tan, Head of Marketing Frennisa Lagman, Heart Evangelista, Brand Marketing Intern Eunice Tan, Digital Media and Content Manager Dymphna Liu Chang

The art of staying fabulous

Heart understands that period days are often far from glamorous. She’s usually in the worst pain, dealing with migraines and breakouts, but that doesn’t stop her from living life to the fullest.

Her tips? Don’t pressure yourself, embrace comfort, and wear whatever you need to feel your best—even if it’s her beloved oversized 12-year-old pajamas from Greenhills.

“Perfection is not of this world,” Heart said. “So just go with the flow!”

With Kotex, you too can be fabulous any day, even on “the day” just like Heart.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Kotex. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.