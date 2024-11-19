^

Amy Perez, Winnie Cordero headline 2 Radyo 630 shows

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 12:45pm
Amy Perez, Winnie Cordero headline 2 Radyo 630 shows
Amy Perez and Winnie Cordero
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Radyo 630 and Teleradyo Serbisyo launched two shows hosted by Amy Perez and Winnie Cordero.

Amy features moving stories on love, friendships, and family — as sent by listeners in her radio wellness/drama show "Ako 'To si Tyang Amy," airing weekdays at 3 p.m. As she reads their heartwarming letters on air, Amy also invites various wellness experts to discuss such matters from the heart.

More than a show featuring heartfelt true-to-life stories, Amy emphasized that the program highlights the importance of mental health in today's times, along with bridging the gap between various generations based on the experiences shared by its letter senders.

"Ang aming public service ay lahat ng may kinalaman sa mental health o tamang pangangalaga sa ating isip, puso, at emosyon. 'Yung mga pinagdaraanan nating struggles sa araw-araw, tatalakayin natin 'yan," Amy said.

On the other hand, Winnie heeds the calls of those in need via her daily public service show "Tatak: Serbisyo," Mondays to Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

For Winnie, she hopes that her program continues to make an impact to society, especially in addressing systemic struggles in providing urgent help to fellow Filipinos.

"Ang gusto kong maging adbokasiya ay 'yung mapaayos ang sistema sa pagtulong sa ating kapwa. Isa-isa kong nadidiskubre ang mga hinaing ng ating kababayan at ang daming nangangailangan ng tulong mula sa pagpapagamot, financial, at iba pa," Winnie shared.

Alongside "Tatak: Serbisyo," Tita Winnie continues handing out winning life hacks and budget-friendly advice — from scrumptious yet healthy food recipes, small business ideas, DIY (do-it-yourself) projects, and anything under the sun — in her weekly program "Win Today" every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Apart from AM radio on the 630 kHz band, audiences can tune in to these shows online via Teleradyo Serbisyo on free/cable TV and online via its official Facebook and YouTube pages or on iWantTFC.

Alongside these shows, viewers can continue getting their daily dose of news and information on Radyo 630/Teleradyo Serbisyo, such as "Radyo 630 Balita" anchored by Robert Mano, "Gising Pilipinas" and "Teleradyo Serbisyo Balita" with Alvin Elchico and Doris Bigornia, "Kabayan" anchored by Noli de Castro, "Balitapatan" with Peter Musngi and Rica Lazo, and "Headline Ngayon" by Jonathan Magistrado, among others.

Meanwhile, Radyo 630 continues to reinforce its public service initiatives to the public as it partners with the Ayala Foundation, aimed at extending its charitable efforts to more communities across the country — from scholarship programs to disaster preparedness measures.

Both parties signed the agreement during its "Araw ng Kaserbisyo 2024" event at the Ayala Museum last November 10 (Sunday). Present during the signing were Marah Capuyan, President of Media Serbisyo Production Corporation, and Ayala Foundation's Senior Director of Marketing and Donor Relations, Paul Vincent Mercado.

"Itong partnership natin with Ayala Foundation is very important dahil sila 'yung magiging katuwang natin sa pagkakaroon ng kalidad nung ating misyon na makapaghatid ng serbisyo publiko para sa ating mga audience," Marah said, emphasizing the impotance of their recent partnership in Radyo 630/Teleradyo Serbisyo's public service mandate.

As part of its collaboration, Radyo 630/Teleradyo Serbisyo will launch various public service programs in 2025, starting with a women-centric scholarship program to provide educational opportunities and bolstering the career aspirations to deserving Filipinas from different walks of life.

