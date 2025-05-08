^

'Si Aida, si Lorna at si Fe': Jackie Lou explains situation with Ricky Davao's 2 other women

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 10:07am
'Si Aida, si Lorna at si Fe': Jackie Lou explains situation with Ricky Davao's 2 other women
Veteran actor Ricky Davao (left) with his girlfriend, Mayeth Malca (right), in an undated photo posted in Facebook.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jackie Lou Blanco, director and actor Ricky Davao's legal wife, revealed that it was her, the actor's ex-girlfriend and his current who were there for Ricky in the hospital during his last days before succumbing to cancer last May 1.

In her eulogy at Ricky's wake, Jackie Lou thanked Ricky's other girls, saying they became friends because of Ricky. 

Jackie and Ricky's current girlfriend Mayeth Malca Darocca hugged during the eulogy. 

“I want to thank you, Malca, Ricky’s girlfriend, for taking such good care of Ricky. I want to thank you so much,” Jackie Lou said. 

She also mentioned Ricky's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Singzon, mother of the director's youngest child, Teddy.

"Alam n’yo nung nasa hospital si Ricky, tatlo po kaming babae na nandoon," shared Jackie Lou, who has three kids with the actor: Kenneth, Rikki Mae, and Arabella.

At the eulogy, Jackie Lou explained the dynamics between her and the other women in Ricky's life.

“Si Cheryl po, siya po ‘yung mommy ni Teddy. Siyempre, nandu'n po kaming lahat dahil nasa hospital si Ricky. Sabi po ng doktor ni Ricky sa akin, ‘Ma’am puwede ko po kayong makausap?’

“Ano pong problema, Doc? Kasi sabi ko nasa ICU na si Ricky, may problema pa ba o may dagdagan pa? Sabi niya, ‘I want to know… kasi how I will address you. He had this puzzle blow in his face as in parang ano gagawin.

“Eh ikaw… yeah, sabi ko, I’m the wife but Ricky you know he’s… okay. Sino po ‘yung naka-red, I think it was Malca, ‘yun po ‘yung partner ni Ricky. E ‘yung isa po? Sabi ‘yun po ‘yung nanay ng ano, ng youngest ni Ricky.

“Ah okay… okay po kayong tatlo? Sinabi ko, 'Obviously, okay kami ‘di ba?'

“Joke nga namin, kinukuwento ko kay Sen. (Jinggoy Estrada). Ang joke namin, ‘pag magkakasama kaming tatlo, si Aida, si Lorna, at si Fe. ‘Pag kami lang ni Malca, ang Dalawang Mrs. Real.”

JACKIE LOU BLANCO

RICKY DAVAO
