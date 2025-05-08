^

Entertainment

Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make red carpet debut in Rome

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 5:10pm
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make red carpet debut in Rome
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet on the David Di Donatello Awards red carpet
David Di Donatello Awards via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — While millions of eyes are focused on a certain chimney in Vatican, a celebrity couple made their official red carpet debut in another part of Rome. 

Actor Timothee Chalamet and television personality-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner appeared together on a red carpet for the first time to attend the 70th David Di Donatello Awards.

Chalamet and Jenner have been linked since 2023. They have attended a number of entertainment events, particularly awards shows where Chalamet was nominated at, but this was the couple's first time facing the paparazzi on a red carpet.

Both wore all-black outfits as they held hands. Chalamet was in a velvet suit with a boutonniere and Jenner in an embossed curve-hugging dress from Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2025 collection, which she complemented with earrings from the brand and a velvet clutch.

Later during the ceremony held in Rome's iconic Cinecitta Studios, Chalamet received the David for Cinematic Excellence honor.

The couple had the opportunity to make their red carpet debut during the 2025 Met Gala last May 5. Chalamet, however, opted to virtually watch the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in their first 2025 play-offs match-up.

Jenner still attended wearing a customized black-gray Ferragamo dress with a sheer corset bodice and thigh-high slit, posing with the brand's creative director Maximilian Davis.

RELATED: Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner go viral for 'hot' date night at Golden Globes

KYLIE JENNER

RED CARPET

ROME

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ricky Davao&rsquo;s GF Malca happy that Jackie Lou thanked her

Ricky Davao’s GF Malca happy that Jackie Lou thanked her

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 17 hours ago
It’s hard to decide if Ricky Davao was better as an actor or as a friend because he excelled at being both.
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI Gwen, Jhoanna graduate from senior high

BINI Gwen, Jhoanna graduate from senior high

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
BINI members Jhoanna Robles and Gwen Apuli graduated from senior high school.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, alleged billionaire boyfriend visit Spain

Bea Alonzo, alleged billionaire boyfriend visit Spain

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is now allegedly in a relationship with Puregold Price Club Inc. President Ferdinand Vincent C...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Unconditional love': Girlfriend's heartfelt farewell to Ricky Davao

'Unconditional love': Girlfriend's heartfelt farewell to Ricky Davao

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Mayeth Darroca, Ricky Davao's girlfriend for more that three years, paid tribute to the late actor.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;PBB&rsquo; houseguests bring happiness to housemates

‘PBB’ houseguests bring happiness to housemates

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Aside from the housemates as fixtures of “Pinoy Big Brother”, the house of Kuya has also welcomed houseguests...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cinema chain begins screenings with audio description for visually-challenged viewers

Cinema chain begins screenings with audio description for visually-challenged viewers

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
The cinema chain of SM Supermalls has started hosting audio-described film screenings for blind or visually-impaired...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Hong Kong Disneyland's new parade
play

WATCH: Hong Kong Disneyland's new parade

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) will hold its milestone celebration as it marks 20 years of bringing Disney magic to life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun's agency reacts to Kim Sae Ron's family, HoverLab Inc. press conference

Kim Soo Hyun's agency reacts to Kim Sae Ron's family, HoverLab Inc. press conference

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kim Soo Hyun's agency released a statement following the press conference held by Kim Sae Ron's family and HoverLab...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cinema One to screen Nora Aunor, Mother's Day films this May

Cinema One to screen Nora Aunor, Mother's Day films this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Local television channel Cinema One will hold a film festival of sorts this May in honor of "Superstar" and National...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Hong Kong Disneyland red carpet fashion show
play

WATCH: Hong Kong Disneyland red carpet fashion show

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) will hold its milestone celebration as it marks 20 years of bringing Disney magic to life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with