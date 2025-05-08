Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner make red carpet debut in Rome

MANILA, Philippines — While millions of eyes are focused on a certain chimney in Vatican, a celebrity couple made their official red carpet debut in another part of Rome.

Actor Timothee Chalamet and television personality-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner appeared together on a red carpet for the first time to attend the 70th David Di Donatello Awards.

Chalamet and Jenner have been linked since 2023. They have attended a number of entertainment events, particularly awards shows where Chalamet was nominated at, but this was the couple's first time facing the paparazzi on a red carpet.

Both wore all-black outfits as they held hands. Chalamet was in a velvet suit with a boutonniere and Jenner in an embossed curve-hugging dress from Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2025 collection, which she complemented with earrings from the brand and a velvet clutch.

Later during the ceremony held in Rome's iconic Cinecitta Studios, Chalamet received the David for Cinematic Excellence honor.

The couple had the opportunity to make their red carpet debut during the 2025 Met Gala last May 5. Chalamet, however, opted to virtually watch the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in their first 2025 play-offs match-up.

Jenner still attended wearing a customized black-gray Ferragamo dress with a sheer corset bodice and thigh-high slit, posing with the brand's creative director Maximilian Davis.

RELATED: Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner go viral for 'hot' date night at Golden Globes