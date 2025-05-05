'Unconditional love': Girlfriend's heartfelt farewell to Ricky Davao

Composite Veteran actor Ricky Davao (left) with his girlfriend, Mayeth Malca (right), in an undated photo posted on Facebook.

MANILA, Philippines — Mayeth Malca, Ricky Davao’s partner for more than three years, paid tribute to the late actor in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I will never get tired of taking care of you, because we are in this journey together,” she wrote.

Mayeth shared that Ricky transformed her understanding of love. “I didn’t fully believe in unconditional love before. But loving you changed that,” she said.

She ended her message with gratitude:

“Thank you—for your love, for your courage, for your trust, and for letting me walk with you through your most difficult days."

Ricky Davao, a celebrated Filipino actor and director, passed away on May 1, 2025, at age 63 due to complications related to cancer.

His daughter Ara confirmed his passing on social media, noting that he was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments.

RELATED: Ara Davao reveals Ricky Davao's cause of death