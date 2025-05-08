Charo Santos marks 50th showbiz anniversary with movie comeback, 2 management labels

MANILA, Philippines — This 2025 marks the golden anniversary of Charo Santos-Concio in the local entertainment industry, but the actress-host is showing no signs of slowing down.

Charo is set to appear opposite Dingdong Dantes in the May-December movie "Only We Know," her first film since the 2021 award-winning flick "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" with Daniel Padilla and Rans Rifol.

The movie, directed by Irene Villamor, is produced by Cornerstone Studios, Star Cinema, 7K entertainment, and Dingdong's production outfit, Agostodos Pictures.

Going forward, Charo will be managed by Star Magic and CreaZion Studios Artists (CSA) for future film projects and brand endorsements.

"I am so excited to start this chapter with CSA and I am excited and cannot wait for you guys to see what is in store for us," Charo said in a statement. "You know I don't think about the roles that I want to portray, they just come with a good story."

CSA also manages Dolly de Leon, Meryll Soriano, Chai Fonacier, Gabby Padilla, and Sunshine Teodoro, among others.

In a separate statement, CSA Chief Executive Officer RJ San Agustin said the agency was happy to be involved in Charo's "golden era" and mirrored her eagerness to tell beautiful stories.

Charo is best known as the former Chief Executive Officer and President of ABS-CBN, as well as the host of the long-running anthology show "Maalaala Mo Kaya," which recently returned after a two-year hiatus.

She made her film debut in 1976's "Itim" by Mike de Leon, which was his feature directorial debut, followed by roles in "Tisoy!" and "Camerino."

Among her most prominent movies were "Brutal," "Kisapmata," "Kakabakaba Ka Ba?," "Aguila," "Ang Babaeng Humayo," and "Eerie."

