^

Entertainment

Charo Santos marks 50th showbiz anniversary with movie comeback, 2 management labels

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 2:00pm
Charo Santos marks 50th showbiz anniversary with movie comeback, 2 management labels
Charo Santos-Concio
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — This 2025 marks the golden anniversary of Charo Santos-Concio in the local entertainment industry, but the actress-host is showing no signs of slowing down.

Charo is set to appear opposite Dingdong Dantes in the May-December movie "Only We Know," her first film since the 2021 award-winning flick "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" with Daniel Padilla and Rans Rifol.

The movie, directed by Irene Villamor, is produced by Cornerstone Studios, Star Cinema, 7K entertainment, and Dingdong's production outfit, Agostodos Pictures.

Going forward, Charo will be managed by Star Magic and CreaZion Studios Artists (CSA) for future film projects and brand endorsements.

"I am so excited to start this chapter with CSA and I am excited and cannot wait for you guys to see what is in store for us," Charo said in a statement. "You know I don't think about the roles that I want to portray, they just come with a good story."

Related: WATCH: Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes tease May-December affair in ‘Only We Know’

CSA also manages Dolly de Leon, Meryll Soriano, Chai Fonacier, Gabby Padilla, and Sunshine Teodoro, among others.

In a separate statement, CSA Chief Executive Officer RJ San Agustin said the agency was happy to be involved in Charo's "golden era" and mirrored her eagerness to tell beautiful stories.

Charo is best known as the former Chief Executive Officer and President of ABS-CBN, as well as the host of the long-running anthology show "Maalaala Mo Kaya," which recently returned after a two-year hiatus.

She made her film debut in 1976's "Itim" by Mike de Leon, which was his feature directorial debut, followed by roles in "Tisoy!" and "Camerino."

Among her most prominent movies were "Brutal," "Kisapmata," "Kakabakaba Ka Ba?," "Aguila," "Ang Babaeng Humayo," and "Eerie."

RELATED: Charo Santos-Concio shares life as a Noranian

CHARO SANTOS

CHARO SANTOS-CONCIO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ricky Davao&rsquo;s GF Malca happy that Jackie Lou thanked her

Ricky Davao’s GF Malca happy that Jackie Lou thanked her

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 14 hours ago
It’s hard to decide if Ricky Davao was better as an actor or as a friend because he excelled at being both.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, alleged billionaire boyfriend visit Spain

Bea Alonzo, alleged billionaire boyfriend visit Spain

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is now allegedly in a relationship with Puregold Price Club Inc. President Ferdinand Vincent C...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;PBB&rsquo; houseguests bring happiness to housemates

‘PBB’ houseguests bring happiness to housemates

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Aside from the housemates as fixtures of “Pinoy Big Brother”, the house of Kuya has also welcomed houseguests...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hold the good vibes: Toto stages magical 2025 Manila concert

Hold the good vibes: Toto stages magical 2025 Manila concert

14 hours ago
After 17 years, Filipino fans were ready to sing and dance to Toto again.
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI Gwen, Jhoanna graduate from senior high

BINI Gwen, Jhoanna graduate from senior high

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
BINI members Jhoanna Robles and Gwen Apuli graduated from senior high school.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kim Soo Hyun's agency reacts to Kim Sae Ron's family, HoverLab Inc. press conference

Kim Soo Hyun's agency reacts to Kim Sae Ron's family, HoverLab Inc. press conference

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kim Soo Hyun's agency released a statement following the press conference held by Kim Sae Ron's family and HoverLab...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cinema One to screen Nora Aunor, Mother's Day films this May

Cinema One to screen Nora Aunor, Mother's Day films this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Local television channel Cinema One will hold a film festival of sorts this May in honor of "Superstar" and National...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Hong Kong Disneyland red carpet fashion show
play

WATCH: Hong Kong Disneyland red carpet fashion show

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) will hold its milestone celebration as it marks 20 years of bringing Disney magic to life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa makes Met Gala debut; Jisoo sole member absent from 2025 edition

Blackpink's Lisa makes Met Gala debut; Jisoo sole member absent from 2025 edition

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Singer-actress Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa, made her Met Gala debut, joining her fellow Blackpink members Jennie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Disneyland Hong Kong launches grandest-ever 'Momentous'
play

Disneyland Hong Kong launches grandest-ever 'Momentous'

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) will hold its milestone celebration as it marks 20 years of bringing Disney magic to life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with