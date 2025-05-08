BINI Gwen, Jhoanna graduate from senior high

MANILA, Philippines — BINI members Jhoanna Robles and Gwen Apuli graduated from senior high school.

Jhoanna and Gwen received their diplomas from Japanese-Philippines Institute of Technologies, Training and Services Inc.

The BINI members also received Youth Leadership Excellence awards.

"We're very happy po and proud of ourselves, kasi bia po talaga 'yung pagod at sacrifice," Gwen told ABS-CBN News.

LOOK: BINI members Jhoanna and Gwen graduate from senior high under the strand of Humanities and Social Sciences at the JPI Technologies Trainings and Services Inc., in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.



Gwen and Jho were also among the recipients of the 2025 Youth Excellence Award. pic.twitter.com/8sm30YGyCF — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) May 7, 2025

"Thank you Lord, natapos po namin. Excited na rin po ako for college," Jhoanna said.

"Seeing our schedule, parang ang hirap po sa schedule, kasi ayaw naman po namin na mag-aral for the sake of aral. Gusto po namin, may matututunan talaga," she added.

Jhoanna will take up Mass Communications in college; while Gwen wants to take up Interior Design.

"Itong meron kami ngayon, hindi naman 'to forever. So mahalaga na may Plan B kami, may pupuntahan kami, ano man ang mangyari sa career namin," Jhoanna said.

"Fulfilling din po siya for our parents po kasi eto naman 'yung goal nila. Masaya sila na naging artists kami, naabot namin 'yung pangarap, pero greatest dream talaga nila for us makapagtapos ng pag-aaral," she added.

Gwen echoed Jhoanna's sentiments, saying: "Dream po ito ng parent and me po, super fulfilling. Saka iba pa rin po talaga kapag naka-graduate ka."

