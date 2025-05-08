Ethan meets Ethan: Alden Richards meets Tom Cruise in South Korea

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Alden Richards just completed a new mission: meet Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

The two actors were in Seoul for the South Korean premiere of Cruise's newest movie, "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," the final entry in the spy-action franchise starring Cruise as Ethan Hunt.

Richards was flown over to South Korea by Paramount Pictures International, which will handle the film's distribution in both South Korea and the Philippines.

The Filipino actor posted on his Instagram account a video of him going up to Cruise and shaking his hand.

The "Mission: Impossible" theme drowned out the two actors' conversation, though Cruise can be seen mouthing "wow" a couple times in response to Richards' words.

After a brief conversation, the two posed for a photo. Richards humorously captioned his post "Ethan meets Ethan… I have no words!" in reference to his character from the "Hello, Love" movies sharing Hunt's first name.

Paramount Pictures International commented on Richards' video, "Welcome to the IMF (Impossible Missions Force), Agent Alden," using the same words in their post of Richards walking the red carpet.

Also commenting on Richards' post were Ogie Alcasid, Shaira Diaz, Miguel Tanfelix, Kakai Bautista, Tim Yap, Mark Bautista, Rodjun Cruz, Martin Javier, Rocco Nacino, and Jerald Napoles.

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" also stars franchise returnees, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Shea Wigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Esai Morales.

The film will screen out of competition in this year's Cannes Film Festival then make its Philippine premiere on May 17.

RELATED: Tom Cruise to present last 'Mission: Impossible' at Cannes