BINI is first Filipino to win Best Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pop group BINI was named as Best Asia Act of the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) broadcast live across the globe yesterday, November 10, from Manchester, the United Kingdom.

BINI competed against South Korea's Illit, Indonesia's Mahalini, Malaysia's Masdo and Japan's Sakurazaka46 for the prize.

BINI is the first Filipino act to have won the award. Other Filipinos who were nominated for the same award included Moira Dela Torre (2023), Maymay Entrata (2022), and Sarah Geronimo (2014).

Dela Torre was also nominated as Best Southeast Asia Act in 2019. Other Filipino artists who were nominated for the same category included SB19 (2021), Ben&Ben (2020), IV of Spades (2018) and Geronimo (2016). In 2017, Filipino-British singer-actor James Reid won the award.

Taylor Swift topped the winners list at the 2024 MTV EMAs, scoring trophies for Best Video for “Fortnight” (feat. Post Malone), as well as Best Artist, Best Live, and Best US Act.

Closely following was MTV EMAs newcomer Tyla, who scooped her first ever MTV EMAs for Best Afrobeats, Best R&B and Best African Act.

Commanding a set inspired by Manchester’s music heritage, and its warehouse party legacy, third time host Rita Ora dazzled fans with several outfit changes and during the show invited global audiences into Rita’s Bar, set in a balcony overlooking thousands of fans.

Along with Tyla, performers Benson Boone and Le Sserafim also accepted their first MTV EMAs. Benson Boone took home Best New, while Le Sserafim won Best Push. After winning Best New in 2023, Peso Pluma continued his MTV EMAs winning streak with a Best Latin win.

Best Song went to Sabrina Carpenter for her massive hit “Espresso,” while other winners included Ariana Grande (Best Pop), Calvin Harris (Best Electronic), Imagine Dragons (Best Alternative), Eminem (Best Hip-Hop), Jimin (Best K-Pop), and Lisa and Rosalía (Best Collaboration). Fittingly for the host city, Manchester legend Liam Gallagher was crowned Best Rock.

Last year, the music video for Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" won the last professional award Best Editing at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

In 2021, Rodrigo made a strong MTV VMAs debut, with her "Driver's License" winning Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year. She was also named Best New Artist.

Also in 2021, another Filipino-American, Bruno Mars, alongside Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic, took home "Best R&B" and "Best Editing" for "Leave the Door Open;” while Filipino-American rapper Saweetie's “Best Friend” music video, featuring Doja Cat, won Best Art Direction by Alec Contestabile.

