^

Entertainment

BINI is first Filipino to win Best Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2024

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 8:23am
BINI is first Filipino to win Best Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2024
P-pop girl group BINI promotes their latest release, "Cherry on Top," on Instagram.
Instagram / bini_ph

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pop group BINI was named as Best Asia Act of the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) broadcast live across the globe yesterday, November 10, from Manchester, the United Kingdom.

BINI competed against South Korea's Illit, Indonesia's Mahalini, Malaysia's Masdo and Japan's Sakurazaka46 for the prize.

BINI is the first Filipino act to have won the award. Other Filipinos who were nominated for the same award included Moira Dela Torre (2023), Maymay Entrata (2022), and Sarah Geronimo (2014).

Dela Torre was also nominated as Best Southeast Asia Act in 2019. Other Filipino artists who were nominated for the same category included SB19 (2021), Ben&Ben (2020), IV of Spades (2018) and Geronimo (2016). In 2017, Filipino-British singer-actor James Reid won the award.

Taylor Swift topped the winners list at the 2024 MTV EMAs, scoring trophies for Best Video for “Fortnight” (feat. Post Malone), as well as Best Artist, Best Live, and Best US Act. 
Closely following was MTV EMAs newcomer Tyla, who scooped her first ever MTV EMAs for Best Afrobeats, Best R&B and Best African Act.

Commanding a set inspired by Manchester’s music heritage, and its warehouse party legacy, third time host Rita Ora dazzled fans with several outfit changes and during the show invited global audiences into Rita’s Bar, set in a balcony overlooking thousands of fans. 

Along with Tyla, performers Benson Boone and Le Sserafim also accepted their first MTV EMAs. Benson Boone took home Best New, while Le Sserafim won Best Push. After winning Best New in 2023, Peso Pluma continued his MTV EMAs winning streak with a Best Latin win.

Best Song went to Sabrina Carpenter for her massive hit “Espresso,” while other winners included Ariana Grande (Best Pop), Calvin Harris (Best Electronic), Imagine Dragons (Best Alternative), Eminem (Best Hip-Hop), Jimin (Best K-Pop), and Lisa and Rosalía (Best Collaboration). Fittingly for the host city, Manchester legend Liam Gallagher was crowned Best Rock. 

Last year, the music video for Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" won the last professional award Best Editing at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

In 2021, Rodrigo made a strong MTV VMAs debut, with her "Driver's License" winning Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year. She was also named Best New Artist.  

Also in 2021, another Filipino-American, Bruno Mars, alongside Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic, took home "Best R&B" and "Best Editing" for "Leave the Door Open;” while Filipino-American rapper Saweetie's “Best Friend” music video, featuring Doja Cat, won Best Art Direction by Alec Contestabile.
 

vuukle comment

BINI

MTV EUROPEAN MUSIC AWARDS

MTV VMA

PINOY POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What we can all learn from power couple Ricco and Tina Ocampo

What we can all learn from power couple Ricco and Tina Ocampo

By Pat-P Daza | 9 hours ago
I have known Ricco Ocampo and his wife Tina Maristela Ocampo for over 30 years.
Entertainment
fbtw
Melai Cantiveros admits getting nervous while interviewing JK Labajo, Regine Velasquez

Melai Cantiveros admits getting nervous while interviewing JK Labajo, Regine Velasquez

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 15 hours ago
Comedian-turned-talk show host Melai Cantiveros admitted that she was nervous while interviewing “Magandang Buhay”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pokwang airs frustration over lost e-wallet money

Pokwang airs frustration over lost e-wallet money

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Comedian Pokwang lamented how she lost money through unauthorized transactions by 30 unregistered numbers in her e-wallet...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano shares more BTS photos with Thai star Bright Vachirawit

Liza Soberano shares more BTS photos with Thai star Bright Vachirawit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Both the Filipina star and Thai actor shared more BTS photos from their MV shoot on their respective Instagram accounts....
Entertainment
fbtw
Korina Sanchez comes full circle with &lsquo;Face to Face&rsquo;

Korina Sanchez comes full circle with ‘Face to Face’

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Korina Sanchez doesn't believe in “overexposure.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish set to dominate MTV Europe Music Awards 2024

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish set to dominate MTV Europe Music Awards 2024

By Agence France-Presse | 16 hours ago
Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish are among the female artists tipped to dominate the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards...
Entertainment
fbtw
Max Collins confirms divorce from Pancho Magno

Max Collins confirms divorce from Pancho Magno

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Actress Max Collins said that she and ex Pancho Magno are now legally separated. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Politician Javi Benitez confirms breakup with Sue Ramirez

Politician Javi Benitez confirms breakup with Sue Ramirez

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Politician Javi Benitez confirmed he and actress Sue Ramirez have parted ways in an Instagram post on Saturday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
P-pop girl group KAIA shares music advice from SB19

P-pop girl group KAIA shares music advice from SB19

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The members of the P-pop girl group KAIA are grateful for the support that they are getting from other P-pop groups, especially...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with