^

Entertainment

Dia Mate opens up about relationship with JK Labajo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 8:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 Dia Mate opened up about her relationship with Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Juan Karlos or JK Labajo. 

During the beauty queen's recent visit to Philstar.com's office, Dia said being in a relationship with JK is quite a unique experience. 

"Being in a relationship with an artista is quite a unique experience coming from not being in showbiz and now in the music industry and now being a beauty queen," she said.

The singer-turned-beauty-queen also said that she and JK fully understand each other. 

"I fully understand what it's like to be in the industry with busy schedules, not having sleep. So when he's busy and I'm busy, we both understand each other. We just support each other because it's how it's supposed to work in a relationship, being with each other every day, but still giving love to one another no matter what," she said.

Dia said that JK is always there for her during important moments.

"He's very supportive. He's there when he can, he was there sa coronation night. I can see him sa VIP, ang cute niya! I could see him cheering on, giving me (pieces of) advice," she said.

"I'm very grateful to be with him and for his support!"

RELATEDWATCH: JK Labajo talks about nostalgia in 'Kunwari' at Asiya 2024

vuukle comment

JUAN KARLOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mavy Legaspi 'happy' for ex Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras

Mavy Legaspi 'happy' for ex Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Actor-host Mavy Legaspi has nothing but kind words for his ex-girlfriend Kyline Alcantara who is currently dating basketball...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mom&rsquo;s best and happiest time

Mom’s best and happiest time

By Pat-P Daza | 2 days ago
From Oct. 19 to 24, my siblings Pete, Paul, Penny and I — together with our mom — were in Fukuoka, Japan. The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Claudine Barretto sympathizes with Rita Daniela, says she's also a victim of abuse

Claudine Barretto sympathizes with Rita Daniela, says she's also a victim of abuse

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Claudine Barretto sympathized with Rita Daniela after the latter filed an act of lasciviousness case against TV series...
Entertainment
fbtw
'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star Lana Condor weds Anthony De La Torre

'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' star Lana Condor weds Anthony De La Torre

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Celebrity couple Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre got married in an intimate ceremony on top of the Malibu Mountains....
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati wins Best Costume at Tim Yap's Halloween party; ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial attend Raymond's Opulence ball
play

Sarah Lahbati wins Best Costume at Tim Yap's Halloween party; ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial attend Raymond's Opulence ball

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Rumored couple and fellow actors Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial were among the many celebrities who dressed up for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How Ashley Ortega prepared for sensitive scenes as comfort woman in &lsquo;Pulang Araw&rsquo;
Exclusive

How Ashley Ortega prepared for sensitive scenes as comfort woman in ‘Pulang Araw’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the Sparkle Artist, who channeled her favorite Angel, Behati Prinsloo, for the...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Pulang Araw&rsquo; stars dressed as &lsquo;Victoria&rsquo;s Secret Angels&rsquo; missed chance to win P100k

‘Pulang Araw’ stars dressed as ‘Victoria’s Secret Angels’ missed chance to win P100k

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 hours ago
“Pulang Araw” stars Ashley Ortega and Skye Chua, together with fellow Sparkle Artists Roxie Smith and Shuvee Etrata,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Paumanhin': Ion Perez withdraws candidacy for 2025 elections

'Paumanhin': Ion Perez withdraws candidacy for 2025 elections

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
"It's Showtime" host Ion Perez will no longer pursue his candidacy to become a councilor in Concepcion, Tarlac for the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Emman Atienza goes minimalist after being bashed for P133k dinner

Emman Atienza goes minimalist after being bashed for P133k dinner

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
After trending online last September for allegedly spending P133,000 on a Japanese dinner with friends, Emman Atienza, daughter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with