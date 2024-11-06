Dia Mate opens up about relationship with JK Labajo

MANILA, Philippines — Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 Dia Mate opened up about her relationship with Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Juan Karlos or JK Labajo.

During the beauty queen's recent visit to Philstar.com's office, Dia said being in a relationship with JK is quite a unique experience.

"Being in a relationship with an artista is quite a unique experience coming from not being in showbiz and now in the music industry and now being a beauty queen," she said.

The singer-turned-beauty-queen also said that she and JK fully understand each other.

"I fully understand what it's like to be in the industry with busy schedules, not having sleep. So when he's busy and I'm busy, we both understand each other. We just support each other because it's how it's supposed to work in a relationship, being with each other every day, but still giving love to one another no matter what," she said.

Dia said that JK is always there for her during important moments.

"He's very supportive. He's there when he can, he was there sa coronation night. I can see him sa VIP, ang cute niya! I could see him cheering on, giving me (pieces of) advice," she said.

"I'm very grateful to be with him and for his support!"

