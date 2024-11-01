^

Entertainment

Sarah Lahbati wins Best Costume at Tim Yap's Halloween party; ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial attend Raymond's Opulence ball

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 5:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored couple and fellow actors Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial were among the many celebrities who dressed up for the third edition of the Opulence Ball.

The popular Halloween event is the brainchild of Richard's twin brother Raymond and events specialist Ashleigh Rye as part of the former's efforts to make Manila a premiere party destination in Asia.

This year, the Opulence Ball took place on Halloween night in Makati's Manila Peninsula and carried a "The Velvet Underground" theme inspired by the glitz, glamour, and allure of the 1970s.

Barbie's costume was a vampiric take on Cher inspired by one of the singer's iconic red dresses by Bob Mackie.

Barbie's dress was by Fatima Beltran, paired with shoes by Doreen Odvina and jewelry — highlighted by a red crown and a bloodied pearl necklace — by Ericson Manansala.

Richard, meanwhile, dressed up as cowboy in all black from hat to shoes, save for a red handkerchief around his neck, with patterned rivets running down the costume.

Other celebrities who attended were Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Maris Racal, Kylie Verzosa, Maymay Entrata, Chie Filomeno, R'Bonney Gabriel, Rufa Mae Quinto, Ara Mina, Nicole Borromeo and Sam Pinto.

Richard and Raymond's sister Ruffa as well as their parents Annabelle Rama and Eddie Gutierrez were also present to show support.

The day before the Opulence ball, Richard's ex Sarah Lahbati was named as among best-dressed at society icon Tim Yap's Halloween ball. She came as Emma Stone's Best Actress-winning character Bella Baxter in "Poor Things." — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial's South Korea vacation goes viral

