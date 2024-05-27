^

Entertainment

Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial's South Korea vacation goes viral

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 27, 2024 | 12:07pm
Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial's South Korea vacation goes viral
Photos of Richard and Barbie were trending on social media after one Grace Yan posted the snaps on Facebook yesterday.
Grace Yan via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial were seen together in South Korea, fueling romance rumors between the two. 

Photos of Richard and Barbie were trending on social media after a certain Grace Yan posted the snaps on Facebook yesterday. 

“Kayo na maglagay ng captions," Grace captioned her post.

The post, however, has now been deleted.

Earlier this year, Richard and Barbie were seen having some drinks in a bar in Alabang.

Last month, Richar's ex-wife Sarah Lahbati did not seem to care if the romance rumor between her ex-husband and Barbie were true.

In an interview with the media after the press conference of her upcoming TV5 series "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa," Sarah was asked for her reaction to photos of Richard and Barbie surfacing on the Internet. 

"No reaction at all," Sarah answered. 

RELATED: Sarah Lahbati reacts to romance rumors between ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial

vuukle comment

BARBIE IMPERIAL

RICHARD GUTIERREZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Dreams do come true&rsquo;: Alden on reuniting with Kathryn after five-year wait

‘Dreams do come true’: Alden on reuniting with Kathryn after five-year wait

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 4 days ago
“It’s like a dream.” This was how Alden Richards described “Hello, Love, Again,” the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year&rsquo;s Miss Universe

Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year’s Miss Universe

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
The win of Chelsea Manalo as this year’s Miss Universe Philippines was dubbed a surprise and historic by pageant enthusiasts...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;I&rsquo;ve changed, we all changed&rsquo;: Kathryn shares mixed emotions over reunion with Alden

‘I’ve changed, we all changed’: Kathryn shares mixed emotions over reunion with Alden

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
There are no goodbyes for the Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards team-up, only hellos.
Entertainment
fbtw
Lolit Solis holds first Birthday party at 77

Lolit Solis holds first Birthday party at 77

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Manay Lolit Solis’ birthday is May 20 and the talent manager/entertainment news writer/talk show host turned 77 years...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elisse Joson on McCoy de Leon's 'Batang Quiapo' character: 'Nakakainis na nakaka-proud'

Elisse Joson on McCoy de Leon's 'Batang Quiapo' character: 'Nakakainis na nakaka-proud'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Even Elisse Joson cannot hide her irritation over McCoy de Leon's TV character, David, on the hit action drama "FPJ's Batang...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
In her &lsquo;Glorious&rsquo; era: Angel Aquino recalls controversial film with Tony Labrusca
Exclusive

In her ‘Glorious’ era: Angel Aquino recalls controversial film with Tony Labrusca

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 3 hours ago
This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angel Aquino, a stage mom?
Exclusive

Angel Aquino, a stage mom?

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 3 hours ago
This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo wins 1st Famas Best Actress award

Kathryn Bernardo wins 1st Famas Best Actress award

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo bagged the Best Actress Award at the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iana Bernardez on entering showbiz, mom Angel Aquino's influence
Exclusive

Iana Bernardez on entering showbiz, mom Angel Aquino's influence

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 4 hours ago
This Mother’s Month and National Heritage Month, Philstar.com is doing a series of mini-stories featuring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with