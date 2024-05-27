Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial's South Korea vacation goes viral

Photos of Richard and Barbie were trending on social media after one Grace Yan posted the snaps on Facebook yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial were seen together in South Korea, fueling romance rumors between the two.

Photos of Richard and Barbie were trending on social media after a certain Grace Yan posted the snaps on Facebook yesterday.

“Kayo na maglagay ng captions," Grace captioned her post.

The post, however, has now been deleted.

Earlier this year, Richard and Barbie were seen having some drinks in a bar in Alabang.

Last month, Richar's ex-wife Sarah Lahbati did not seem to care if the romance rumor between her ex-husband and Barbie were true.

In an interview with the media after the press conference of her upcoming TV5 series "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa," Sarah was asked for her reaction to photos of Richard and Barbie surfacing on the Internet.

"No reaction at all," Sarah answered.

RELATED: Sarah Lahbati reacts to romance rumors between ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial