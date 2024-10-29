^

Ex-actor John Wayne Sace arrested for alleged involvement in Pasig shooting

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 6:17pm
Ex-actor John Wayne Sace arrested for alleged involvement in Pasig shooting
Ex-actor John Wayne Sace
John Wayne Sace via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Former actor and Anim-e dance group member John Wayne Sace was arrested by authorities for his alleged involvement in a shooting in Pasig City.

Based on Emil Sumangil's report on GMA-7's "Balitanghali" on October 29, Sace was arrested by Pasig City police for allegedly shooting his companion with a .45 caliber four times, resulting in the latter's death.

Sace was captured a few hours after the incident in a hotel not far from where the shooting took place and he was detained in the Pasig City Police headquarters.

He was taken to Eastern Police District to undergo a paraffin test, a forensic procedure to detect gunpowder residue on one's hands, but will return to the custody of Pasig City police.

According to the district's officer-in-charge Col. Villamor Tuliao, Sace shot the victim on the evening of October 28 in the middle of a discussion along Feliciano Street in Barangay Sagad.

Sace was a member of Anim-e with Rayver Cruz and Rodjun Cruz in 2003. He starred opposite Maja Salvador in "It Might Be You" that same year.

The year before that, Sace won the Best Child Performer Award at the Metro Manila Film Festival for his performance in "Dekada '70."

He appeared in several shows like "Maalaala Mo Kaya," "ASAP," "May Bukas Pa," and "Forevermore" before his acting career trailed off.

In 2016, Sace was involved in a separate shooting incident, which resulted in an injury and the death of his friend Eric Sabino. Both men were on the Pasig City police's watch list for their involvement in the use of illegal drugs.

JOHN WAYNE SACE
