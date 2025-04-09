^

Marcos to lead Araw ng Kagitingan rites in Bataan

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
April 9, 2025 | 12:00am
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on February 26, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos will lead the nation today in honoring the heroes of World War II during the commemoration of the 83rd Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor.

Marcos, also the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Dambana ng Kagitingan (Shrine of Valor) at the Mount Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan.

The President will be joined by national and local officials, surviving war veterans and their families.

The event, the highlight of the commemoration, seeks to recognize the sacrifices of Filipino and American veterans who fought the Japanese invaders during the conflict, which lasted for four years in the Philippines.

“The President will also deliver a speech reaffirming the government’s commitment to the welfare of the Filipino veterans,” the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) said in a statement.

The commemoration of the Day of Valor, which carries the theme “Kabayanihan ng Beterano: Sandigan ng Kaunlaran ng Bagong Pilipinas (Heroism of veterans: The foundation of the development of the new Philippines),” started last April 5 with a sunrise ceremony and wreath-laying at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig.

Various events paying tribute to World War II veterans were also held in various parts of the country and in the US, including the 2025 freedom march from Mariveles, Bataan to Capas, Tarlac on March 1-2; a medical mission in Pagsanjan, Laguna on March 15; the Bataan memorial death march at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico on March 22; meet and greet with veterans at the Philippine Korea Friendship Center in Taguig on March 24; a special film screening of “Tagumpay: Ang Imahe ng mga Beterano at Bayaning Pilipino Noong Digmaang Pasipiko” at the Board of Trustees of Veterans of WWII Theater in Taguig on March 26 and national creative competitions for students that ran for the whole month of March.Tomorrow, a joint tribute to Filipino heroes will be held at the Capas National Shrine in Tarlac.

The commemorative week will end with a sunset ceremony on April 11 at 4 p.m. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. The event will feature a Eucharistic celebration and a reflection program where families of veterans will share personal stories of their loved ones’ heroism, according to PVAO.

The “Faces of Valor” exhibit will be held at the University of Santo Tomas and will be open to the public from April 21 to 30.

Mount Samat security

Central Luzon police have tightened security at Mount Samat for today’s commemoration activities.

According to Philippine National Police spokesperson and Central Luzon police director Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, in anticipation of the President’s attendance and large public turnout, the police have activated a full deployment plan in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units and other key agencies.

Fajardo said uniformed personnel would be stationed throughout Pilar, Bataan, with particular focus on Mount Samat and its vicinity to manage crowd control, traffic, VIP protection and emergency response.

She said all police units across Central Luzon have been placed on full alert to ensure public safety and order throughout the observance of the national holiday.

Modern heroism

Vice President Sara Duterte called on Filipinos to mark Araw ng Kagitingan with nation-building efforts that fortify the country against the suffering of war and conflict.

In a statement, Duterte underscored the valor of Filipinos in World War II during the Battle of Bataan.

“Now that we are facing different challenges that test our unity and progress, let their heroism serve as inspiration for every Filipino. It was in Bataan that Filipinos won with hope and the power it holds to move forward, despite the challenges of the times,” the Vice President said in Filipino.

“Let us celebrate their memory by building a nation that will never again experience such suffering,” she said.

Senate President Francis Escudero cited the Filipino wartime heroes who resisted the Japanese occupation.

“We recall the lives of Filipinos who sacrificed their lives in defending our freedom and our dignity as a nation,” Escudero said in Filipino.

“Let us express our gratitude to our heroes and martyrs by becoming modern heroes ourselves. With our small acts of kindness or noble causes, let us unite and be proud of being Filipino,” Escudero said. — Ric Sapnu, Ramon Efren Lazaro, Neil Jayson Servallos, Marc Jayson Cayabyab

