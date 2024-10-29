Korina Sanchez is new host of 'Face To Face: Harapan' on TV5

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast journalist and television host Korina Sanchez-Roxas was unveiled as the new host of the upcoming iteration of TV5's tabloid talk show "Face To Face," replacing Karla Estrada.

This will be Korina's second major project with TV5 after "Rated Korina," the new form of her popular show "Rated K," which previously ran on ABS-CBN until the network's franchise was canceled.

The upcoming show is officially titled "Face To Face: Harapan" and will air on the TV5's "Hapon Champion" afternoon block beginning November 11, though no specific time slot has been given as of writing.

Despite the revamped title, the show remains committed to its mission as "a platform for addressing real-life issues and fostering genuine resolutions" by bringing opposing parties together onto one stage to resolve conflicts.

"Face To Face: Harapan" is a co-production of MQuest Ventures and Cignal TV, and promises to reveal more new faces and twists in the coming days.

This new hosting stint comes a few months after Korina returned to news and public affairs after a decade via Bilyonaryo News Channel's "Agenda."

Before Korina and Karla, editions of "Face To Face" were hosted by Amy Perez, Gelli de Belen, and Christine Bersola-Babao.

RELATED: Korina Sanchez returns to news reporting via Bilyonaryo News Channel