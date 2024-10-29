^

Entertainment

Korina Sanchez is new host of 'Face To Face: Harapan' on TV5

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 4:18pm
Korina Sanchez is new host of 'Face To Face: Harapan' on TV5
Korina Sanchez-Roxas
TV5 / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast journalist and television host Korina Sanchez-Roxas was unveiled as the new host of the upcoming iteration of TV5's tabloid talk show "Face To Face," replacing Karla Estrada.

This will be Korina's second major project with TV5 after "Rated Korina," the new form of her popular show "Rated K," which previously ran on ABS-CBN until the network's franchise was canceled.

The upcoming show is officially titled "Face To Face: Harapan" and will air on the TV5's "Hapon Champion" afternoon block beginning November 11, though no specific time slot has been given as of writing.

Despite the revamped title, the show remains committed to its mission as "a platform for addressing real-life issues and fostering genuine resolutions" by bringing opposing parties together onto one stage to resolve conflicts.

"Face To Face: Harapan" is a co-production of MQuest Ventures and Cignal TV, and promises to reveal more new faces and twists in the coming days.

This new hosting stint comes a few months after Korina returned to news and public affairs after a decade via Bilyonaryo News Channel's "Agenda."

Before Korina and Karla, editions of "Face To Face" were hosted by Amy Perez, Gelli de Belen, and Christine Bersola-Babao.

RELATED: Korina Sanchez returns to news reporting via Bilyonaryo News Channel

vuukle comment

FACE TO FACE

KORINA SANCHEZ

KORINA SANCHEZ ROXAS

KORINA SANCHEZ-ROXAS

TV5
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nora Aunor brings 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' winning dress to Boss Toyo

Nora Aunor brings 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' winning dress to Boss Toyo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Nora Aunor brought her "Tawag ng Tanghalan" winning dress to Boss Toyo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo no regrets after failed 11-year relationship with Daniel Padilla

Kathryn Bernardo no regrets after failed 11-year relationship with Daniel Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo revealed that she has no regrets after her failed 11 years of relationship with ex-boyfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta recalls LA flight with doctor seatmate unaware of 'Megastar's' fame

Sharon Cuneta recalls LA flight with doctor seatmate unaware of 'Megastar's' fame

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Sharon Cuneta had a pleasant flight to Los Angeles when she was seated beside a lady who was not aware of her as a popular...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-pop girl group UNIS donates portion of fancon earnings to Typhoon Kristine victims

K-pop girl group UNIS donates portion of fancon earnings to Typhoon Kristine victims

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
The K-pop girl group UNIS will be donating a portion of their fan concert income to those who were affected by the Typhoon...
Entertainment
fbtw
A &lsquo;Himala&rsquo; at MMFF: The Unlikely Journey of the Iconic Film&rsquo;s Musical Adaptation

A ‘Himala’ at MMFF: The Unlikely Journey of the Iconic Film’s Musical Adaptation

By Carlo Orosa | 17 hours ago
As the Metro Manila Film Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary, the final five films have been announced, completing the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIST: SM's Sine Sindak movies this Halloween

LIST: SM's Sine Sindak movies this Halloween

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
A spooky and spine-chilling week awaits movie fans as SM Cinema brings back Sine Sindak, its Halloween-themed film festival,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Nina doesn&rsquo;t consider new and younger singers a threat

Why Nina doesn’t consider new and younger singers a threat

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Nina looked back on her first encounter with Julia Fordham, the original singer of Love Moves in Mysterious Ways, and shared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mandaluyong's Fyang hailed as new 'PBB' Big Winner

Mandaluyong's Fyang hailed as new 'PBB' Big Winner

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Mandaluyong’s Fyang was declared "Big Winner" of "Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11" in a historic finale that set an all-time...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI named health & supplement brand&rsquo;s 'lifestyle ambassadors'

BINI named health & supplement brand’s 'lifestyle ambassadors'

1 day ago
The lucky streak of landing valuable brand partnerships continues for BINI.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with