Korina Sanchez returns to news reporting via Bilyonaryo News Channel

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 12, 2024 | 4:41pm
Korina Sanchez-Roxas

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran journalist Korina Sanchez has returned to news reporting after a decade via Bilyonaryo News Channel (BNC).

Korina, who last appeared in “TV Patrol” in 2015, has remained a familiar face in lifestyle programming with shows like “Rated Korina” (airing on TV5, A2Z, and Kapamilya Channel) and “Korina Interviews” (on Net 25). Her move to BNC signals a significant return to her roots in news and public affairs.

“And now… Back to the news,” Korina announced on her Instagram page. 

BNC, which promises to deliver cutting-edge business reporting alongside in-depth coverage of national issues, politics, lifestyle, and sports, is now accessible on free TV Channel 31 and on cable via Cignal Channel 24.

Joining Korina at BNC are other notable media figures, including former CNN Philippines senior anchor Pinky Webb. The channel also welcomes former ABS-CBN News Channel personalities Marie Lozano and Maiki Oreta, bringing their extensive experience and credibility to the team.

Additionally, BNC has recruited lawyer Karen Jimeno, who served as undersecretary for disaster resilience under President Rodrigo Duterte. She will contribute her expertise to the network’s public affairs programming. Also featured in the station’s new lineup is “Newsfeed” anchor Mai Rodriguez.

Adding to the channel’s diverse roster is sports commentator and anchor Paolo del Rosario, who will continue his work with One Sports/Sports5 while enhancing BNC’s sports coverage.

