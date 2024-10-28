BINI named health & supplement brandâ€™s 'lifestyle ambassadors'

BINI named health & supplement brand’s 'lifestyle ambassadors'

MANILA, Philippines – The lucky streak of landing valuable brand partnerships continues for BINI.

Leading health and supplements marketing company IAM Worldwide Corporation recently unveiled BINI as part of their 2024/25 roster of brand ambassadors.

BINI is an eight-member girl group that debuted on June 11, 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Dubbed as the “Nation’s Girl Group,” the group is composed of young, modern Filipinas who aspires to share their musical talent and creative spirit to the rest of the world.

The members include main visual Aiah from Cebu, lead vocalist Colet, Gwen of Albay, hardworking leader Jhoanna, main vocalist Maloi, lead rappers Mikha and Stacey, and main dancer Sheena from Isabela.

Some of their hit songs include Salamin, Salamin, Pantropiko, Karera, Na Na Na, I Feel Good, Born To Win, etc.

The group was signed as the face of IAM Worldwide’s Amazing Pure Organic Barley and its popular variant Choco Barley.

“Before we signed them, the girls and their parents informed us that they are avid users of Amazing Pure Organic Barley and Choco Barley,” said Allen Marvin Eder, co-founder president of IAM Worldwide. “Immediate effects were felt on the improvement of their health; taking barley daily gave them added energy and stamina to perform and be at their best. That’s why we are so happy to have the girls as part of the IAM Worldwide family.”

“Like what BINI stands for, IAM Worldwide has always encouraged the youth to be at their very best,” added Aika Lorraine Uy, IAM Worldwide co-founder & vice President. “And having great confidence, passion and productivity is made better if one leads a healthy lifestyle.”

General manager and co-founder Joanna Mañego chimes in: “As a certified BLOOM, I watched their concert and bought whatever merch was available. I introduced them to my partners, so we are all thrilled and ecstatic.”

“These are exciting times for IAM Worldwide as we welcome the country’s best girl group! Here’s to Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Maloi, Stacey, Mikha, Sheena and Jhoanna … cheers to good health and years of top-charting success!”

IAM Worldwide officially welcomed the girls on stage during their seventh anniversary celebration event held last October 20 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Members of the group immediately expressed their happiness at joining IAM Worldwide.

“Salamat sa Amazing Barley at Choco Barley, nabibigyan kami ng extra energy,” says BINI Sheena. “Bukod sa masarap at refreshing, iwas sakit pa given our hectic schedules.”

BINI Gwen also told the crowd, “Nag-research pa talaga ako and nakita ko eto yung best brand of organic barley. I also bought for my parents. I encourage every BLOOM to make this part of your daily regimen. Make sure you only get the original from IAM Worldwide.”

As for BINI Aiah, she testified how “Amazing Organic Barley is my favorite. I have been drinking it morning and evening. Pampalakas at pampaganda!”

BINI now joins the likes of Alden Richards, Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Piolo Pascual, Small Laude, and more who are avid fans of the products exclusively distributed by IAM Worldwide.

Last July, Bini became the first Filipino pop act to perform at the annual KCON music festival, showcasing their newest song “Cherry on Top” at the pre-show event of KCON LA 2024 in Los Angeles.