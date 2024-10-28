^

Entertainment

Mandaluyong's Fyang hailed as new 'PBB' Big Winner

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 28, 2024 | 11:00am
Mandaluyong's Fyang hailed as new 'PBB' Big Winner
Known as the "Anakabogerang Influencer ng Mandaluyong City," Fyang garnered the most public votes with 30.66% and became the 18th Big Winner of the hit reality program
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Mandaluyong’s Fyang was declared "Big Winner" of "Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11" in a historic finale that set an all-time high with 2.26 million concurrent viewers on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Known as the "Anakabogerang Influencer ng Mandaluyong City," Fyang garnered the most public votes with 30.66% and became the 18th Big Winner of the hit reality program.

As the Big Winner, Fyang takes home a brand-new house and lot from Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc., plus a cash prize of P1 million.

"I can't believe this! I want to thank everyone of you, who has supported me since day one. I did it!" Fyang said.

"PBB Gen 11" made history during its Big Night as the most-watched show online via YouTube and Facebook, reaching over 2.2 million combined concurrent views. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Smith (@sofiasmlth)

Following her as the Second Big Placer is Rain with 26.05% of the total votes and receiving a P500,000 cash prize. Kolette took the Third Big Placer spot with a close 25.91% share of the votes, bagging P300,000 cash prize. Kai rounded up as the Fourth Big Placer with 17.38%, taking home P200,000 and special prizes from Ponds and Cream Silk.

All Big Four Housemates will enjoy a round trip package to South Korea and become Lazada's official LazAffiliate ambassadors.

RELATED'Pinoy Big Brother' house flooded by Typhoon 'Carina

vuukle comment

PINOY BIG BROTHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grace Lee marries businessman Alex Tiu in Seoul

Grace Lee marries businessman Alex Tiu in Seoul

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Former radio and TV host Grace Lee has married businessman Alex Tiu in Seoul, South Korea. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta recounts LA flight with doctor seatmate unaware of her as an actress

Sharon Cuneta recounts LA flight with doctor seatmate unaware of her as an actress

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta had a pleasant flight to Los Angeles when she was seated beside a lady who was not aware of her as a popular...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bottle, gun, paint, film

Bottle, gun, paint, film

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 1 day ago
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first acknowledged Filipino digital film, “Still lives” by Jon Red...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Sine Sindak&rsquo; horror film festival hopes to bring audiences back to cinemas

‘Sine Sindak’ horror film festival hopes to bring audiences back to cinemas

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
Will the horror genre bring the audiences back to theaters?
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo, Donny Pangilinan, celebs join telethons, relief efforts for 'Kristine' victims

Sarah Geronimo, Donny Pangilinan, celebs join telethons, relief efforts for 'Kristine' victims

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Celebrities are putting their star power to good use by calling for in-kind donations and joining telethons for the victims...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Am Hollywood actor Anthony Ruivivar open to showbiz stints in Philippines

Fil-Am Hollywood actor Anthony Ruivivar open to showbiz stints in Philippines

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Hollywood actor and the father of Filipina-American Olympic gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar, Anthony Ruivivar, is open to doing...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla joins new season of Ruru Madrid show 'Lolong'

John Arcilla joins new season of Ruru Madrid show 'Lolong'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
John Arcilla is going to appear in the second season of "Lolong," starring Ruru Madrid. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan, Melai Cantiveros, Joshua Garcia sign with ABS-CBN anew

Donny Pangilinan, Melai Cantiveros, Joshua Garcia sign with ABS-CBN anew

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Donny Pangilinan, Melai Cantiveros and Joshua Garcia remain with ABS-CBN as they sign new contracts this week as part of its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chelsea Manalo shares competition strategy for upcoming Miss Universe

Chelsea Manalo shares competition strategy for upcoming Miss Universe

By MJ Marflori | 2 days ago
As it should be. One of the toughest things a Filipina woman can go through is joining a pageant in a powerhouse country like...
Entertainment
fbtw
How social media is helping Singaporean artists Regina Song, WHYLUCAS reach global audiences

How social media is helping Singaporean artists Regina Song, WHYLUCAS reach global audiences

By Rona Amparo | 2 days ago
Emerging Singaporean artists Regina Song and WHYLUCAS gave credit to social media for helping their songs, the cutest pair...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with