Mandaluyong's Fyang hailed as new 'PBB' Big Winner

Known as the "Anakabogerang Influencer ng Mandaluyong City," Fyang garnered the most public votes with 30.66% and became the 18th Big Winner of the hit reality program

MANILA, Philippines — Mandaluyong’s Fyang was declared "Big Winner" of "Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11" in a historic finale that set an all-time high with 2.26 million concurrent viewers on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Known as the "Anakabogerang Influencer ng Mandaluyong City," Fyang garnered the most public votes with 30.66% and became the 18th Big Winner of the hit reality program.

As the Big Winner, Fyang takes home a brand-new house and lot from Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc., plus a cash prize of P1 million.

"I can't believe this! I want to thank everyone of you, who has supported me since day one. I did it!" Fyang said.

"PBB Gen 11" made history during its Big Night as the most-watched show online via YouTube and Facebook, reaching over 2.2 million combined concurrent views.

Following her as the Second Big Placer is Rain with 26.05% of the total votes and receiving a P500,000 cash prize. Kolette took the Third Big Placer spot with a close 25.91% share of the votes, bagging P300,000 cash prize. Kai rounded up as the Fourth Big Placer with 17.38%, taking home P200,000 and special prizes from Ponds and Cream Silk.

All Big Four Housemates will enjoy a round trip package to South Korea and become Lazada's official LazAffiliate ambassadors.

RELATED: 'Pinoy Big Brother' house flooded by Typhoon 'Carina