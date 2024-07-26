'Pinoy Big Brother' house flooded by Typhoon 'Carina'

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon "Carina" didn't spare the "Pinoy Big Brother" house as some parts of the popular house from the reality TV series was flooded.

According to ABS-CBN News, flood waters entered the housemates' bedroom and the garden area.

According to the show's business unit head Alex Asuncion, all of the housemates and staff behind the show are safe.

“Malakas talaga si Bagyong Carina so may ilang piling areas na pinasok ng tubig nu'ng kasagsagan ng malakas na ulan kasama na ang kwarto ng housemates,” Alex said.

“Hindi naman tumaas pa 'yung tubig. Managed na. Ligtas naman at malayo sa peligro ang housemates and staff na nasa Bahay ni Kuya ngayon,” he added.

Alex said that the whole "PBB" production crew are the ones who are with their fellow Filipinos in praying for everyone's safety.

“Nakikiisa ang housemates at PBB staff sa pagdadasal para sa mga nasalanta at naapektuhan ng Bagyong Carina,” he said.

