Sarah Geronimo, Donny Pangilinan, celebs join telethons, relief efforts for 'Kristine' victims

Actor Donny Pangilinan carries a box of relief goods for victims of Typhoon 'Kristine' as seen in the Facebook post of NGO Angat Buhay.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities are putting their star power to good use by calling for in-kind donations and joining telethons for the victims of Typhoon "Kristine."

Sarah Geronimo, through her G Studios PH, partnered with South Trading Post and Angat Buhay for the donation drive.

"In line with this, South Trading Post will start accepting in-kind donations in the south on behalf of and in partnership with @angatbuhay to support ongoing relief efforts," the Instagram post read.

It also provided the addresses for the drop off points for those who live in the north and south of Metro Manila.



Donny and actress Bea Binene also worked with Angat Buhay. Both were pictured in separate photos carrying relief goods as seen in the non-government organization's Facebook post.

Both ABS-CBN and GMA-7 did their telethons for the victims of Typhoon Kristine. It was attended by their top talents and stars.

Even P-pop groups BINI and SB19 are helping in their own way. BINI joined the ABS-CBN telethon where they announced that they will be giving P1 million from the concert ticket sale of their three-day "Grand BINIverse" this November.

SB19, meanwhile, held a donation drive for in-kind goods.

