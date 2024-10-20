Crowd-funded 'The Chosen' series features 'humanizing' portrayal of Jesus, disciples

MANILA, Philippines — Back in August 2020, Dallas Jenkins, creator, writer and director of the hit series "The Chosen," expressed his appreciation for the Philippine audience, who was among the most supportive countries in the world.

The series brought the Bible to life on TV at the height of the pandemic, and the Philippine audience enjoyed it immensely and supported it like a teleserye.

It is October 2024 now, "The Chosen" is on its fourth season, and the Philippines continues to support it without let up, ranking third in viewership outside the United States, next only to Brazil and Mexico.

Filipinos are devout Christians and they love to celebrate the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. They are also incurable teleserye watchers, and to them "The Chosen" is an extraordinary teleserye. It has captured the hearts of millions around the world, not just for its compelling storytelling, but also for its innovative, crowd-funded production model.

From its inception, "The Chosen" has defied expectations, offering a fresh and humanizing portrayal of the life of Jesus Christ (played by Jonathan Roumie).

“It has not only made the Bible come alive in new and powerful ways but has also changed the way faith-based media is funded and produced,” Teresa Tunay of CBCP/CINEMA pointed out.

Jesus and the children during the wedding at Cana

What sets the series apart from other Biblical adaptations is its deeply human approach to the characters in the Gospels. Rather than portraying Jesus and His disciples as distant or larger-than-life figures, "The Chosen" focuses on their humanity, their struggles, and their relationships with one another.

Creator Dallas Jenkins sought to depict these Biblical figures as relatable, flawed people whose encounters with Jesus transformed their lives in profound and personal ways.

For one, Simon Peter (Shahar Isaac) is not just a faithful follower from the start; he is a struggling fisherman grappling with personal and financial hardships. Mary Magdalene’s (Elizabeth Tabish) journey from darkness to redemption is portrayed with nuance and sensitivity, helping viewers connect with her on a deeply emotional level.

Even Jesus is portrayed in a way that emphasizes His relatability as a person who laughs, weeps, and shares meals with His friends.

This unique storytelling approach has resonated with viewers, many of whom have found themselves deeply moved by the series’ ability to make the ancient stories of the Bible feel relevant and real. It presents the Gospels not just as sacred texts but as living stories about real people, each with their own challenges and triumphs.

The crowd-funding success of "The Chosen" highlights the deep hunger people have for authentic, faith-based content that resonates with their beliefs and experiences. It’s a powerful example of how filmmaking can thrive outside the traditional system — and succeed when people rally behind a shared vision.

Additionally, the funding model has given the creators the freedom to stay true to their vision without compromising their values or message to suit studio demands. Fans not only helped fund the project but became its champions, spreading the word to their communities and encouraging others to support the show.

Since its launch, "The Chosen" has been translated into more than 75 different languages that are available for certain seasons. For viewers looking to watch Seasons 1, 2, and 3 in one particular language, there are currently 26 dubbed and 36 subtitled languages available. Seasons 1 to 4 are available as a whole in 16 different subtitled languages.

Simon and Andrew

The Chosen app, which allows anyone to watch the series for free, has made it accessible to audiences far beyond traditional Christian circles. This global reach speaks to the universal appeal of the show’s themes of hope, redemption, and the power of faith.

Viewers have reported that the show has reignited their passion for the Scripture, helped them connect with God on a deeper level, and fostered greater understanding and empathy for the people in the Gospels. Churches and small groups have used the series as a tool for Bible studies and discussions, helping people explore their faith in new ways.

More than just a successful TV series, "The Chosen" is a cultural phenomenon that has redefined the way Biblical stories can be told. Its innovative crowd-funded model and humanizing portrayal of Jesus and His followers have struck a chord with over 250 million viewers, making the Bible come alive for a new generation.

Watch all of the episodes and the latest features for free at https://www.thechosen.tv/en-us and on The Chosen app.

RELATED: 'The Chosen' actors greet Filipino fans ahead of planned live fan event