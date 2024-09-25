'The Chosen' actors greet Filipino fans ahead of planned live fan event

MANILA, Philippines — Cast members of the Christian historical drama "The Chosen" gave a shoutout to Filipino fans as the series plans an upcoming live fan event in the Philippines.

The Facebook page of The Chosen Philippines shared a video of Catherine Lidstone, Demetrios Troy, Sophia Blum, Noah James, and Filipino-American actress Yasmine Al-Bustami all saying "Mabuhay Philippines!" during a convention.

Catherine and Sophia portray sisters Mary and Martha of Bethany. Demetrious plays Lazarus (the brother of Mary and Martha who rises from the dead), Noah portrays the apostle Andrew, and Yasmine plays a character named Ramah.

Yasmine was accompanied by Filipino production member Jalein Abania, both women also giving flying kisses and saying hello to all their "pinsans."

The same Facebook page shared a video of Jalein with "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins, who teased "really big plans" in the Philippines including a live fan event, last month.

"The Chosen" follows the life and ministry of Jesus (played in the show by Jonathan Roumie), centering around him and the people he encounters.

The show is considered the most successful crowdfunded television series or film project in history. It aired its fourth season earlier this year.

