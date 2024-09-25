^

Entertainment

'The Chosen' actors greet Filipino fans ahead of planned live fan event

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 2:39pm
'The Chosen' actors greet Filipino fans ahead of planned live fan event
Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) in a scene from episode 5
'The Chosen' / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Cast members of the Christian historical drama "The Chosen" gave a shoutout to Filipino fans as the series plans an upcoming live fan event in the Philippines.

The Facebook page of The Chosen Philippines shared a video of Catherine Lidstone, Demetrios Troy, Sophia Blum, Noah James, and Filipino-American actress Yasmine Al-Bustami all saying "Mabuhay Philippines!" during a convention.

Catherine and Sophia portray sisters Mary and Martha of Bethany. Demetrious plays Lazarus (the brother of Mary and Martha who rises from the dead), Noah portrays the apostle Andrew, and Yasmine plays a character named Ramah.

Yasmine was accompanied by Filipino production member Jalein Abania, both women also giving flying kisses and saying hello to all their "pinsans."

The same Facebook page shared a video of Jalein with "The Chosen" creator Dallas Jenkins, who teased "really big plans" in the Philippines including a live fan event, last month.

"The Chosen" follows the life and ministry of Jesus (played in the show by Jonathan Roumie), centering around him and the people he encounters.

The show is considered the most successful crowdfunded television series or film project in history. It aired its fourth season earlier this year.

RELATED: BINI’s 'Born To Win' docuseries set to premiere for free on iWant

vuukle comment

JESUS

JESUS CHRIST

JESUS OF NAZARETH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Maple Leaf Dreams&rsquo; cast shares newfound respect for OFWs

‘Maple Leaf Dreams’ cast shares newfound respect for OFWs

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
The cast members of the film “Maple Leaf Dreams” have expressed their admiration for Overseas Filipino Workers...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Romance rumors between Liza Soberano and James Reid's ex-business partner Jeffrey Oh sparked anew after they were seen together...
Entertainment
fbtw
'AlDub pa rin' trends after Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo release 'Hello Love Again' new teaser

'AlDub pa rin' trends after Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo release 'Hello Love Again' new teaser

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
The word "AlDub" trended again on social media after the release of a new teaser of Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo's...
Entertainment
fbtw
IG official? Jericho Rosales debuts on Janine Gutierrez's Instagram page

IG official? Jericho Rosales debuts on Janine Gutierrez's Instagram page

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez debuted Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales in her Instagram feed as she greeted him on his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Rodriguez admits new romance after Carla Abellana; joins GMA series

Tom Rodriguez admits new romance after Carla Abellana; joins GMA series

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez is now officially back in showbiz as he joins the cast of GMA teleserye "Lilet Matias: Attorn...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BINI&rsquo;s 'Born To Win' docuseries set to premiere for free on iWant

BINI’s 'Born To Win' docuseries set to premiere for free on iWant

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
The “Nation’s Girl Group” BINI’s highly-anticipated docuseries “Born To Win” will be available...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marvel drops trailer, poster for 'Thunderbolts*'

Marvel drops trailer, poster for 'Thunderbolts*'

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Villains(?) unite in the first official trailer for "Thunderbolts*," the last movie in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Back off!': Journey drummer Deen Castronovo defends Arnel Pineda from bashers

'Back off!': Journey drummer Deen Castronovo defends Arnel Pineda from bashers

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
American rock band Journey’s drummer Deen Castronovo came to the rescue of Filipino singer Arnel Pineda after Pineda...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carly Rae Jepsen engaged to music producer Cole M.G.N.

Carly Rae Jepsen engaged to music producer Cole M.G.N.

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen is now engaged to music producer Cole M.G.N.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with