^

Movies

'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel in development at Disney

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 1:15pm
'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel in development at Disney
Anne Hathway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in "The Devil Wears Prada"
20th Century Studio

MANILA, Philippines — A sequel to the the 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada" starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathway, and Emily Blunt is development at Disney.

Original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is working on a script to be developed by Oscar-winning film producer Wendy Finerman, who backed the original film.

Director David Frankel is also eyeing to return, having since helmed "Marley & Me," "Collateral Beauty," and episodes of "The Morning Show," "Inventing Anna," and "Manifest."

At the time, Finerman co-produced "The Devil Wears Prada" with Fox 2000 Pictures and Dune Entertainment, then distributed by 20th Century Fox.

With Disney buying out Fox in 2019, a sequel would most likely fall under the House of Mouse.

Fans have long clamored for a follow-up to the 2006 movie, with rumors peaking again after Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt reunited onstage at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Related: Brad Pitt at Silverstone for filming of F1 movie

Also recently, Hathaway and Blunt appeared on Variety's "Actors on Actor" series where they talked about working on "The Devil Wears Prada" then starring in films by Christopher Nolan.

Based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, the film follows a journalism graduate who becomes another assistant to high-fashion editor-in-chief Streep's Miranda Priestly, who many believe is inspired by Vogue head Anna Wintour.

"The Devil Wears Prada" earned $326.7 million (P19.1 billion) on a roughly $40 million (P2.34 billion) budget and received Oscar nominations for Best Actress (Streep) and Best Costume Design.

That was Streep's 14th Oscar nomination, since then, she has added another seven nods and a third win, which was for 2011's "The Iron Lady."

A musical adaptation of "The Devil Wears Prada" had a limited run back in 2022, while a West End run starring Vanessa Williams as Priestly will begin this year.

RELATED: 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' 'to open Venice Film Festival

vuukle comment

ANNE HATHAWAY

DEVIL WEARS PRADA

DISNEY

EMILY BLUNT

MERYL STREEP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
LIST: Movies, series to watch this rainy season
3 days ago

LIST: Movies, series to watch this rainy season

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
In celebration of Pride Month, Viu Philippines released two popular Thai Boys Love (BL) romance-comedy series “Wandee...
Movies
fbtw
French court says Netflix shark hit can keep streaming in copycat row
3 days ago

French court says Netflix shark hit can keep streaming in copycat row

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
A French court Wednesday ruled that a shark horror film titled "Under Paris" could continue to stream on Netflix despite a...
Movies
fbtw
Mandy Moore pitches Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel in potential 'Tangled' live-action
4 days ago

Mandy Moore pitches Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel in potential 'Tangled' live-action

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Actress Mandy Moore has made her pick on who she wants to star in a live-action "Tangled" movie should Disney give it a go:...
Movies
fbtw
Brad Pitt at Silverstone for filming of F1 movie
4 days ago

Brad Pitt at Silverstone for filming of F1 movie

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
Brad Pitt's previously untitled Formula One film, co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, will...
Movies
fbtw
Real-life couple Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing to star in Joey Reyes film
4 days ago

Real-life couple Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing to star in Joey Reyes film

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Celebrity couple Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing are set to star in another project together, this time a horror movie helmed...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with