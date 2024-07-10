'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel in development at Disney

MANILA, Philippines — A sequel to the the 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada" starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathway, and Emily Blunt is development at Disney.

Original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is working on a script to be developed by Oscar-winning film producer Wendy Finerman, who backed the original film.

Director David Frankel is also eyeing to return, having since helmed "Marley & Me," "Collateral Beauty," and episodes of "The Morning Show," "Inventing Anna," and "Manifest."

At the time, Finerman co-produced "The Devil Wears Prada" with Fox 2000 Pictures and Dune Entertainment, then distributed by 20th Century Fox.

With Disney buying out Fox in 2019, a sequel would most likely fall under the House of Mouse.

Fans have long clamored for a follow-up to the 2006 movie, with rumors peaking again after Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt reunited onstage at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Also recently, Hathaway and Blunt appeared on Variety's "Actors on Actor" series where they talked about working on "The Devil Wears Prada" then starring in films by Christopher Nolan.

Based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, the film follows a journalism graduate who becomes another assistant to high-fashion editor-in-chief Streep's Miranda Priestly, who many believe is inspired by Vogue head Anna Wintour.

"The Devil Wears Prada" earned $326.7 million (P19.1 billion) on a roughly $40 million (P2.34 billion) budget and received Oscar nominations for Best Actress (Streep) and Best Costume Design.

That was Streep's 14th Oscar nomination, since then, she has added another seven nods and a third win, which was for 2011's "The Iron Lady."

A musical adaptation of "The Devil Wears Prada" had a limited run back in 2022, while a West End run starring Vanessa Williams as Priestly will begin this year.

