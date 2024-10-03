Daniel Day-Lewis coming out of retirement for son's directorial debut

MANILA, Philippines — Three-time Oscar Best Actor winner Daniel Day-Lewis is coming out of acting retirement to star in the directorial debut of his son Ronan, a visual artist.

Day-Lewis will star in Focus Features and Plan B's upcoming film "Anemone," seven years after he announced he would step away from the limelight.

His last film appearance was 2017's "Phantom Thread," which earned his sixth Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards.

"Anemone" also stars Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green.

Jim and his son also co-wrote the film, which explores "the intricate relationships between fathers, sons, brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds."

"We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan on his first feature film alongside Daniel as his creative collaborator," Focus Features head Peter Kujawski said in a statement. "They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences."

Day-Lewis was previously retired from 1997 to 2000 to become a shoemaker in Italy, but he returned to star in Martin Scorsese's "Gangs of New York," released in 2002. He received his third Oscar nod for his comeback film.

His wins were for 1990's "My Left Foot," 2007's "There Will Be Blood," and 2012's "Lincoln," while his remaining nomination was for 1994's "In the Name of the Father."

Day-Lewis made a surprise public appearance earlier this year at the National Board of Review Awards. He was reunited with Scorsese, with whom he also worked with in 1993's "The Age of Innocence."

"[Daniel and I] did two films together and it's one of the greatest experiences of my life," Scorsese said while accepting Best Director for "Killers of the Flower Moon.

The renowned director teased Day-Lewis by coaxing him out of retirement, "Maybe there's time for one more. Maybe! He's the best."

