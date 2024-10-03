Liza Soberano signs with Singapore-based talent agency

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano found a new management after her split from James Reid's agency, Careless.

The Singapore-based management agency Wild introduced the Filipina actress as its new talent.

"We’re so happy to welcome the talented Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano to our Wild family," the agency wrote on Instagram.

According to its website, the agency is "a global entertainment company, marketing agency, and music label."

Their mission is "to connect Asian-American artists and talent worldwide, with a focus on Southeast Asia, South Korea, and the United States."

Last month, Careless Music Chief Executive Officer James Reid revealed that it was Liza herself who decided to leave the talent agency.

In an ABS-CBN News report, James said that Liza parted ways with the management due to different "career paths."

"Decision niya. In all contracts and agreements I have with my artists, there’s a termination for convenience. You can leave as long as I agree, and nag-agree naman ako,” James said.

“We decided to make a statement because there were a lot of rumors na hindi na siya Careless. So we decided to release the statement just to confirm it, so there wouldn’t be any confusion,” he added.

