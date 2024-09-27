Batman is 1st superhero on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Fictional comic book character Batman receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

MANILA, Philippines — DC Comics character Batman became the first superhero to officially have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Hollywood Chamber of Commerce records, Batman's star is the 2,790th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, situated on the corner of Hollywood and Highland in front of the Guinness World Records Museum.

Aptly enough, Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric awarded Batman as the "first superhero with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Batman is just the 20th fictional character to get a star, a trend that began with Disney icon Mickey Mouse.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez noted Batman's star is next to the character's co-creator, Bob Kane, and Adam West, the actor who portrayed him on television.

Kane and Bill Finger debuted Batman for DC Comics in 1939. It has since then become a pop culture icon.

Some iconic comic books featuring the Caped Crusader include "Year One," "The Killing Joke," "The Dark Knight Returns," "The Long Halloween," "Knightfall," "Hush," and "The Court of Owls."

Many actors followed West in portraying Batman onscreen, including Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Kevin Conroy, and most recently, Robert Pattinson.

