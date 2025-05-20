^

Entertainment

How to get close to someone: SB19's Felip explains, gives advice

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 20, 2025 | 3:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-rapper Felip Jhon Suson, better known as Felip or Ken of the local boy band SB19, believes attraction to potential significant others differs across people.

At a brand event held in Makati last May 17, Philstar.com asked the singer his opinion on how long it takes for a person to get close with someone else.

"Meron kasing... parang kahit first time niyo mag-meet, comfortable and compatible kayo with each other," Felip said. "Mayroon din matagal nang magkakilala at kinikilala ng mas malalim ang isa't isa."

Felip added it really depends on the individual as he reiterated his points.

The singer was flustered when asked further by Philstar.com for advice in such matters, smiling as he initially copied a fan's answer that one should always brush their teeth and smell good.

"As much as possible, make someone happy," Felip said once he had settled back in his seat.

"I know hindi sa lahat ng oras [ang] happiness nandiyan, naroon ang struggles but still, you gotta be there whenever he or she needs you," Felip ended, adding the need for support and communication.

Later in the event, Felip invited fans to attend SB19's upcoming two-day concert in the Philippine Arena, which would kick off a new world tour.

RELATED: Barbie Forteza, David Licauco want to get closer to each other

FELIP

PINOY POP

SB19
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;The Philippines is home&rsquo;: Bela Padilla moves back from London
play
Exclusive

‘The Philippines is home’: Bela Padilla moves back from London

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Bela Padilla is enjoying her Philippine comeback after staying in London for a while.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kristel Fulgar proud 'virgin bride' to Korean husband

Kristel Fulgar proud 'virgin bride' to Korean husband

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress-vlogger Kristel Fulgar is proud to be a "virgin bride" to her husband Ha Su Hyuk.
Entertainment
fbtw
Frankie Pangilinan graduates from college in New York

Frankie Pangilinan graduates from college in New York

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sharon Cuneta's daughter Frankie Pangilinan has graduated from college in New York, United States. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Destiny happened': Lady Gagita finally meets Lady Gaga after 15 years

'Destiny happened': Lady Gagita finally meets Lady Gaga after 15 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Drag Queen and Lady Gaga impersonator Lady Gagita finally met the iconic pop star. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky watch Denzel Washington receive surprise Palme d'Or

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky watch Denzel Washington receive surprise Palme d'Or

By Agence France-Presse | 6 hours ago
Denzel Washington was at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time for the premiere of his latest film with director Spike...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco want to get closer to each other

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco want to get closer to each other

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
The BarDa love team had several projects in the past few years, but Barbie Forteza and David Licauco believe there are still...
Entertainment
fbtw
Actors' union sues Fortnite over AI Darth Vader

Actors' union sues Fortnite over AI Darth Vader

By Agence France-Presse | 6 hours ago
Actors' union SAG-AFTRA was not amused, claiming the use of AI in video games puts performers out of work.
Entertainment
fbtw
Chito Miranda reveals living in police station while Neri Naig was detained

Chito Miranda reveals living in police station while Neri Naig was detained

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda revealed that he lived in a police station while his wife Neri Naig was detained in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bela Padilla addresses weight loss
Exclusive

Bela Padilla addresses weight loss

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
When asked by Philstar.com for the cause of her weight loss, the actress clarified that it is not because she is targeting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with