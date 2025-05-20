How to get close to someone: SB19's Felip explains, gives advice

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-rapper Felip Jhon Suson, better known as Felip or Ken of the local boy band SB19, believes attraction to potential significant others differs across people.

At a brand event held in Makati last May 17, Philstar.com asked the singer his opinion on how long it takes for a person to get close with someone else.

"Meron kasing... parang kahit first time niyo mag-meet, comfortable and compatible kayo with each other," Felip said. "Mayroon din matagal nang magkakilala at kinikilala ng mas malalim ang isa't isa."

Felip added it really depends on the individual as he reiterated his points.

The singer was flustered when asked further by Philstar.com for advice in such matters, smiling as he initially copied a fan's answer that one should always brush their teeth and smell good.

"As much as possible, make someone happy," Felip said once he had settled back in his seat.

"I know hindi sa lahat ng oras [ang] happiness nandiyan, naroon ang struggles but still, you gotta be there whenever he or she needs you," Felip ended, adding the need for support and communication.

Later in the event, Felip invited fans to attend SB19's upcoming two-day concert in the Philippine Arena, which would kick off a new world tour.

