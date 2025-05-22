Sparkle teens John Clifford, Olive May share their big showbiz dreams

Kapuso newbie talents John Clifford and Olive May have graced the first and second seasons of the youth-oriented show, ‘MAKA,’ and displayed their knack for portraying roles. They consider being paired with each other as an enjoyable learning process and are thankful to GMA. John and Olive wish to do horror and action and work with Dingdong Dantes and Barbie Forteza in the future.

Youth-oriented shows and programs such as “MAKA” are the launching pads of promising talents that soon become reliable stars.

Among the featured Sparkle Teens in the GMA Public Affairs hit series, which airs Saturdays at 4:45 p.m., are John Clifford and Olive May, who have graced its first and second seasons.

Aside from being individual talents portraying the characters of JC and Livvy, the two are also known as a love team.

“It’s very fun naman po because we’ve learned from each other a lot,” said Olive of her and John’s onscreen team-up in a chat made possible by their PR and management group.

“As a Kapuso artist, I’m very thankful because of the kind of help that GMA has given us when it comes to workshops,” shared John.

Attending workshops on acting and speaking is a must among newbies. Through training, John was able to better his Tagalog before foraying into projects and jumpstarting his career.

“It’s better na napaghandaan mo talaga ang isang bagay (that you get yourself prepared in doing something),” said he.

What has also helped make their showbiz journey easy is the camaraderie among stars.

“In GMA, it’s like a big family, parang you know lots of people,” said Olive. “Meron na akong naka-work na nakasama sa ‘MAKA’ (I’ve already worked with some cast members of the show). You just know everyone.”

Asked about the plotline of JC and Livvy, John looked back on that his character is an adopted child and aware of it. Then there was a time when JC’s biological mom surfaced and wanted him to work in Japan. After knowing her real intention, JC returned home and lived with his foster parents.

Olive, meanwhile, described Livvy as a neglected child and sensitive person, who is in charge of taking care of younger siblings, in season one.

“Hindi po siya napagtutuunan ng pansin nung mom niya (her mom has not given her enough attention),” said she, whose Livvy eventually made peace with her mom at the end.

In season two, Livvy shows her bad and girly sides from being boyish. She also joined a pageant to pay for her tuition.

For John, becoming JC was initially challenging. The character is written as a soft and bubbly boy, which is far from who he is. With the help and constant reminders from director Frasco Mortiz, John understood his character’s personality and is thankful for the opportunity to get to play someone who is also optimistic, happy and supportive of his friends.

Aside from acting, John and Olive wish to try their hand at hosting.

It’s a new territory for her to explore given that she’s an introvert. Olive wants to improve her skills to initiate conversations and entertain people through talking.

For his part, John wishes to learn to hold a live audience and keep them engaged.

Since he is into watching horror films, John wants to star in that kind of project.

“So, tapos matatakutin pa ako sa totoong buhay, hindi ako mahihirapang mag-acting (then, I get easily scared. So, I won’t find it difficult to act in it),” said he.

Olive sees herself doing action and dreams of being part of the next generation of stars of “Encantadia.”

Among the Kapuso stars, John looks for the possibility to collaborate with Dingdong Dantes while Olive wishes to share the screen with Barbie Forteza. John added he could also play younger brother to David Licauco.

If that comes true, John and Olive will gain more insights about portraying roles and staying long in the entertainment business.

“You have to be consistent and be confident because it’s not, like, always when you try or audition, you’re gonna succeed,” said Olive of her pieces of advice to those who are interested in giving the biz a try. “There are times that you fail, but that’s OK. It’s like part of the process.” “For me, no matter what happens, never give up,” said John.

“There are challenges, failures, especially during an audition. Every time you fail in an audition, just take it kung papaano mo ma-improve ang sarili mo (as a way to improve yourself),” added he. “Parang it’s normal and the challenge is how you will bring yourself up after failing, yun talaga,” concluded he.

Like aspirants out there, John and Olive are inspired to chase their showbiz dreams and wishes.