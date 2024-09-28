^

Entertainment

'Mas sikat pa rin kay R': Lolit Solis reacts to Paolo Contis as allegedly 'laos'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 28, 2024 | 8:30am
'Mas sikat pa rin kay R': Lolit Solis reacts to Paolo Contis as allegedly 'laos'
Paolo Contis and Lolit Solis
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis reacted over allegations that her talent Paolo Contis is now "laos."

In a report by Salve Asis for Pilipino Star Ngayon, Lolit said that Paolo is still popular. 

“Hoy! Kahit anong sabihin n’yo, kung kay R (actor's name) lang, mas sikat pa rin si Paolo Contis,” Lolit said. 

 “Oo. Bakit kung kay R lang, mas mahusay na artista si Paolo Contis ah.”

Lolit said that she's wondering why GMA has not given Paolo a new teleserye project yet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paolo Contis (@paolo_contis)

“Ang nagtataka ako sana kung si Paolo Contis walang talent, ‘yung alam mong walang talent, alam mong unprofessional. Papayag naman ako, I mean i-overlook siya, ganyan. Pero, alam naman natin, talented si Paolo. Very professional naman. Wala akong naririnig na nagko-complain sa kanya," she said. 

“Pero bakit parang lahat ng lumalabas na mga bagong serye, wala si Paolo? Doon lang ako nagtataka. E compared naman sa ibang artistang nilalabas na bida sa mga seryeng ‘yun, ilalaban ko naman si Paolo anytime. Pero mahal ko ang GMA ha,” she added. 

RELATED: Paolo Contis 'happy, contented' with Yen Santos — Lolit Solis

vuukle comment

LOLIT SOLIS

PAOLO CONTIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Katrina Velarde opens up about losing husband back in 2021

Katrina Velarde opens up about losing husband back in 2021

By MJ Marfori | 9 hours ago
When it comes to singing and music in the Philippine entertainment scene, vocal supreme Katrina Velarde is one of the Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Romance rumors between Liza Soberano and James Reid's ex-business partner Jeffrey Oh sparked anew after they were seen together...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hindley Street Country Club to perform hits from &lsquo;70s, &lsquo;80s in first Manila show

Hindley Street Country Club to perform hits from ‘70s, ‘80s in first Manila show

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 9 hours ago
When one of the members of Australia’s popular cover band Hindley Street Country Club (HSCC) sang a few verses of songs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alexa Ilacad admits not ready to be a mom after playing guardian role in 'Mujigae'

Alexa Ilacad admits not ready to be a mom after playing guardian role in 'Mujigae'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Alexa Ilacad plays a role that is similar to a mother in "Mujigae" but the actress is not yet ready to take on such a "selfless"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu thanks fans, mentors at Seoul International Drama Awards 2024

Kim Chiu thanks fans, mentors at Seoul International Drama Awards 2024

By Patricia Dela Roca | 9 hours ago
Kim Chiu has been named the Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024, an awards event held annually...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' spin-off movie 'Ballerina'

WATCH: Ana de Armas in 'John Wick' spin-off movie 'Ballerina'

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
Oscar-nominated actress Ana de Armas enters the assassin underworld in "Ballerina," a spin-off movie in the "John Wick" franchise...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rumored couple Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras to star in 'Miss Legends'

Rumored couple Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras to star in 'Miss Legends'

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Rumored celebrity couple Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras will star in the video series “Miss Legends” starting...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Philippines submits documentary 'And So It Begins' to 2025 Oscars

The Philippines submits documentary 'And So It Begins' to 2025 Oscars

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The Ramona Diaz documentary "And So It Begins" has been selected as the Philippines' entry to the 97th Academy Awards in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Radiohead reworks Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' for new stage production

Radiohead reworks Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' for new stage production

By Agence France-Presse | 22 hours ago
Shakespeare will meet Radiohead in a new stage production of "Hamlet" due to premiere next year, set to a reworked version...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paulo Avelino congratulates Kim Chiu for Seoul International Drama Award

Paulo Avelino congratulates Kim Chiu for Seoul International Drama Award

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu turned emotional after she received the Outstanding Asian Star honor at the 2024 Seoul International...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with