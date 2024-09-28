'Mas sikat pa rin kay R': Lolit Solis reacts to Paolo Contis as allegedly 'laos'

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis reacted over allegations that her talent Paolo Contis is now "laos."

In a report by Salve Asis for Pilipino Star Ngayon, Lolit said that Paolo is still popular.

“Hoy! Kahit anong sabihin n’yo, kung kay R (actor's name) lang, mas sikat pa rin si Paolo Contis,” Lolit said.

“Oo. Bakit kung kay R lang, mas mahusay na artista si Paolo Contis ah.”

Lolit said that she's wondering why GMA has not given Paolo a new teleserye project yet.

“Ang nagtataka ako sana kung si Paolo Contis walang talent, ‘yung alam mong walang talent, alam mong unprofessional. Papayag naman ako, I mean i-overlook siya, ganyan. Pero, alam naman natin, talented si Paolo. Very professional naman. Wala akong naririnig na nagko-complain sa kanya," she said.

“Pero bakit parang lahat ng lumalabas na mga bagong serye, wala si Paolo? Doon lang ako nagtataka. E compared naman sa ibang artistang nilalabas na bida sa mga seryeng ‘yun, ilalaban ko naman si Paolo anytime. Pero mahal ko ang GMA ha,” she added.

