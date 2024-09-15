Aubrey Miles reveals offered to play Kyline Alcantara's mom three times

Aubrey Miles attends the grand press conference for 'Shining Inheritance' held in GMA-7 Studio in Quezon City on August 31, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Aubrey Miles said that it was time that she plays the mother of Kyline Alcantara in the afternoon show "Shining Inheritance."

The '90s star revealed that she was offered to play the young star's mother thrice in past projects.

"Laging ino-offer sa akin na maging anak ko si Kyline Alcantara tatlong beses na ata," said Aubrey during the show's recent grand press conference.

Aubrey plays Sonia, the mother of Joanna (Kyline) and Euan (Michael Sager). They are part of the rich family that owns a food corporation headed by Aurea De La Costa (Coney Reyes).

Aubrey did not mention which projects she was supposed to star with Kyline in the past but she said one was because it was a lock-in taping.

The actress said she had to beg off since she has no maid and she is a hands-on mother. In 2018, she gave birth to her second child with husband Troy Montero. The pandemic happened the next year in 2019, with many TV and film production being done in strict lock-in schedule for the next two years.

Aubrey said accepting her role in GMA-7's latest K-drama adaptation of the 2009 drama of the same name was the right time for her to play Kyline's TV mom.

"Eto talaga parang sabi ko meant to be na talaga. Kailangan maging anak ko na siya. Eto na 'yun.

"That's why eto talaga sabi ko. This is worth it, and also alam ko, maganda itong show na ito. I can feel it," Aubrey said.

GMA-7's "Shining Inheritance" airs every weekday afternoon.

