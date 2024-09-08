Kyline Alcantara admits getting nervous playing kontrabida again in 'Shining Inheritance'

MANILA, Philippines — After a string of protagonist roles, Kyline Alcantara makes a return to the main antagonist or kontrabida role in GMA-7's adaptation of the 2009 Korean drama of the same name "Shining Inheritance."

Kyline plays Joanna, one of Aurea dela Costa's (Coney Reyes) grandchildren. Just like her brother Euan (Michael Sager), Joanna grows privileged and spoiled, making her and her brother feel entitled and rude to most people.

Kyline said that it has been a long time for her since she was the one wreaking havoc on the main lead's life that she feels nervous in playing a kontrabida again.

"Dati comfort zone ko ang pagiging kontrabida. Pero ngayon hindi na, so kinakabahan po ako kung paano siya ia-accept ng ating mga Kapuso," she said during the show's grand press conference last August 30 in GMA's Studio 6.

Contrary to being picked to play the main antagonist role, Kyline revealed that she requested to play the kontrabida again.

"I requested po sa aking team mag-kontrabida po ulit ako because I miss playing a complex role, and Joanna is really complicated," Kyline explained.

Her role Joanna, the actress said, has goodness in her but she does things that are deemed not right.

"Ang hindi po maganda sa ginagawa ni Joanna ay nagiging feisty and aggressive siya pagdating sa lola niya," she said.

Kyline, however, assured that she and her co-stars, including the female protagonist Inna, played by Kate Valdez, that they have a deep relationship behind the cameras.



"Shining Inheritance" is adapted from the 2009 drama with the same name, which is also known as "Brilliant Legacy." It stars Han Hyo-joo and Lee Seung-gi.

It tells the story of a rich grandmother whose last will causes havoc in her family after she bequeaths her company to a stranger, Eun-sung (Inna in Filipino drama), after realizing her two grandchildren are not fit to run her food conglomerate.

GMA-7's "Shining Inheritance" premieres tomorrow, September 9, in the afternoon block.

