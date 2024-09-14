Liza Soberano no longer with Careless, James Reid's label confirms

James Reid and Liza Soberano at the 1st annual Gold Gala in LA

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano is no longer signed under Careless Music, headed by fellow artist James Reid, the label confirmed.

Rumors of Liza's departure from Careless emerged when fans noticed she does not follow the label on Instagram.

Talks arose when Liza's former manager, Ogie Diaz, who handled Liza for over a decade with Star Magic until June 2022 when the actress-singer signed with Careless, claimed in a video that Liza is no longer "friends" with James.

Ogie also mentioned that Liza is in the United States allegedly with Jeffrey Oh, the label's former chief executive officer. This has yet to be confirmed.

Careless then released a statement confirming Liza's departure from the label last July 29.

"It has been a pleasure to have represented her and wish her the best in all of her endeavors," the label said.

Earlier this year after Liza's Hollywood debut in "Lisa Frankenstein," James said there were "projects in the pipeline" for the actress and 2024 was going to be an exciting year for her.

When Liza visited the Philippines as a new endorser of Australian cosmetics brand BYS last July, she told Philstar.com that she signed with talent agency Verve for her career in the United States.

The BYS event, which Liza graced with fellow new endorser Niana Guerrero, was held a day after the date Careless mentioned Liza was effectively no longer a part of the label.

Other notable people signed under Verve include "Before" trilogy star Julie Delpy, actors Matthew Lillard, Tony Revelori, and Brian Tee, "Drag Race" host Michelle Visage, and new "Saturday Night Live" featured player Ashley Padilla.

