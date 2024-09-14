^

Entertainment

Liza Soberano no longer with Careless, James Reid's label confirms

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 5:10pm
Liza Soberano no longer with Careless, James Reid's label confirms
James Reid and Liza Soberano at the 1st annual Gold Gala in LA
Sthanlee B. Mirador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano is no longer signed under Careless Music, headed by fellow artist James Reid, the label confirmed.

Rumors of Liza's departure from Careless emerged when fans noticed she does not follow the label on Instagram.

Talks arose when Liza's former manager, Ogie Diaz, who handled Liza for over a decade with Star Magic until June 2022 when the actress-singer signed with Careless, claimed in a video that Liza is no longer "friends" with James.

Ogie also mentioned that Liza is in the United States allegedly with Jeffrey Oh, the label's former chief executive officer. This has yet to be confirmed.

Careless then released a statement confirming Liza's departure from the label last July 29.

Related: 'LizQuen' fans delighted after Enrique Gil commented on Liza Soberano's post

"It has been a pleasure to have represented her and wish her the best in all of her endeavors," the label said.

Earlier this year after Liza's Hollywood debut in "Lisa Frankenstein," James said there were "projects in the pipeline" for the actress and 2024 was going to be an exciting year for her.

When Liza visited the Philippines as a new endorser of Australian cosmetics brand BYS last July, she told Philstar.com that she signed with talent agency Verve for her career in the United States.

The BYS event, which Liza graced with fellow new endorser Niana Guerrero, was held a day after the date Careless mentioned Liza was effectively no longer a part of the label.

Other notable people signed under Verve include "Before" trilogy star Julie Delpy, actors Matthew Lillard, Tony Revelori, and Brian Tee, "Drag Race" host Michelle Visage, and new "Saturday Night Live" featured player Ashley Padilla.

RELATED: Liza Soberano slays New York Fashion Week for Coach

vuukle comment

CARELESS

JAMES REID

LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GMA independent contractors file counter-affidavit vs Sandro Muhlach complaint

GMA independent contractors file counter-affidavit vs Sandro Muhlach complaint

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz, the two GMA independent contractors accused of sexually harassing actor Sandro Muhlach, have...
Entertainment
fbtw
Strong Filipino presence at the &lsquo;Emily in Paris&rsquo; premiere in Rome

Strong Filipino presence at the ‘Emily in Paris’ premiere in Rome

By MJ Marflori | 18 hours ago
Representation matters — even in events, yes, from fashion to global Hollywood ones.
Entertainment
fbtw
From &lsquo;John Denver Trending&rsquo; to &lsquo;Tumandok&rsquo;: Southern Lantern Studios to create more films from the regions

From ‘John Denver Trending’ to ‘Tumandok’: Southern Lantern Studios to create more films from the regions

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
From “John Denver Trending” (2019) to “Love Child” and “Tumandok” (2024), the production...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kai Del Rio reintroduces herself with &lsquo;evolved&rsquo; sound

Kai Del Rio reintroduces herself with ‘evolved’ sound

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Kai Del Rio, formerly known as Kai Honasan, continues her journey as a singer-songwriter with the release of Ang Nag-iisa...
Entertainment
fbtw
'LizQuen' fans delighted after Enrique Gil commented on Liza Soberano's post

'LizQuen' fans delighted after Enrique Gil commented on Liza Soberano's post

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Fans of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were ecstatic after the actor commented on the actress' latest social media post.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Janine Gutierrez still on a high from Venice filmfest

Janine Gutierrez still on a high from Venice filmfest

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Janine Gutierrez shared how proud she felt as a Filipino when she attended the 81st Venice Film Festival for Lav Diaz's Out...
Entertainment
fbtw
One last ride for Tom Hardy in new 'Venom 3' trailer

One last ride for Tom Hardy in new 'Venom 3' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Columbia Pictures released the final trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance," where Tom Hardy will likely portray the iconic Marvel...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Welcome back': Kris Aquino back in Manila

'Welcome back': Kris Aquino back in Manila

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Talk show host Kris Aquino has landed in Manila after years of staying in the United States for treatment. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga Madame Tussauds wax figure unveiled ahead of Singapore residency
play

Lea Salonga Madame Tussauds wax figure unveiled ahead of Singapore residency

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress-singer and theater veteran Lea Salonga is officially the fourth Filipino to have a wax figure made by Madame...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI Maloi apologizes for reposting video that allegedly mocks PWDs

BINI Maloi apologizes for reposting video that allegedly mocks PWDs

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
BINI member Maloi apologized after she reacted to a video that allegedly mocks persons with disabilities.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with