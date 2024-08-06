Liza Soberano eyeing Brat Summer look; shares tips for ‘aesthetic’ feed goals

MANILA, Philippines — Liza Soberano has “the most beautiful face in the Philippines,” according to John Lozano, Chief Marketing Officer of IFace Inc., official local distributor of international skincare and cosmetics brands like BYS, and the actress has 18.2 million Instagram followers to back such claim.

In 2017, the actress topped TC Candler and The Independent Critics' list for the "100 Most Beautiful Faces in World,” and she had been included in its annual lineup on eight other occasions from 2015 to 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at her launch last week as new BYS brand ambassador together with TikTok star Niana Guerrero, Liza shared some hacks on how she achieves very “aesthetic” social media content that immediately scores many likes and follows.

“I think you, it just has to be authentic, to be honest, like it has to be authentic to who you are and the life that you're living because when it's staged, people can tell and it just comes off, I guess, almost fake and too polished, too perfect,” Liza advised.

“So it becomes unbelievable if you snap a photo that's like very in the moment that's candid while you're having a good time with friends or working or whatever it is. The photo just evokes more emotion and energy. And so people can see through that like that, and it translates to your audience.”

BYS makeup, she said, helps her achieve her “aesthetic” feed goals.

“Well, first and foremost, it gives me the confidence to take selfies no matter how close the photos are. I don't have to worry because I know that I look on point when I use my BYS products,” she affirmed.

“But also, if you're really into like, I don't know, fashion and beauty and everything, creating cool flat lays and like cool dynamic shots with the product is always a fun and challenging way to keep, I guess content creation, exciting.”

For now, Liza is not “delulu” (delusional) about any trending makeup transformations, but if there is one she would like to try, it would be the Brat Summer Makeup – neon green eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, over-lined lips, and a lived-in “after-party” look inspired by American fashion doll Bratz.