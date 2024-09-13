'LizQuen' fans delighted after Enrique Gil commented on Liza Soberano's post

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were ecstatic after the actor commented on the actress' latest social media post.

In her Instagram account, Liza posted her photos taken in New York City.

Enrique commented with three fire emojis on Liza's post.

"LizQuen" fans were quick to reply on Enrique's comment.

"Happiness overload! My Lizquen heart‘s ecstatic," an Instagram user wrote.

"Our LizQuen heart is jumping with joy. We love LizQuen!" another commented.

"Quen, nabuhay ang lahat ng dugo ko. LizQuen forever!" commented another user.

Liza has been flying back and forth to the Philippines and the United States, where she currently tries her luck in Hollywood. Enrique has not been active in local showbiz.

Last February, Enrique was asked by "TV Patrol" entertainment reporter Gretchen Fullido if they are still together.

"Yeah, yeah, we're happy. We're just really busy," Enrique answered.

"I think we just realized na, in life, parang we shouldn't always be centered around each other. We can do more, grow more, achieve more. And it just makes us better," he added.

RELATED: 'We're just busy': Enrique Gil says he, Liza Soberano still together