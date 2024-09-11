LA Santos says entering showbiz helps him overcome ADHD, mild autism

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actor LA Santos revealed that entering showbiz has helped him find focus because he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in his early years.

During a pocket press conference recently for his upcoming movie "Maple Leaf Dreams," LA said acting helped him with his condition.

“May ADHD kasi ako at ang bilis ko talaga ma-distract. Sobrang bilis. ‘Yung method acting, nakakatulong sa akin kasi nakaka-focus ako. Kilala ko kasi ang sarili ko. Once na bumitaw ako, hirap na hirap talaga akong bumalik. Kahit nasa tent lang ako, in character talaga ako,” he said.

“Para sa akin, nakatulong talaga siya (acting). Kasi ‘yung ADHD ko, kapag sa isang bagay na gustung-gusto ko, grabe ‘yung hyper focus ko. Pero kapag sa isang bagay na ayaw ko, wala talaga. ‘Yun ang advantage na masasabi ko ng may ADHD. Mahal na mahal talaga namin ‘yung ginagawa namin as in super focused,” he added.

LA thanked his parents for helping him overcome ADHD and mild autism.

“Baby pa lang po ako, na-diagnose na ako ng ADHD and may mild autism. Growing up po talaga, nakita ko ‘yung sacrifices ng mga magulang ko. ‘Yun ang masasabi ko na nakatulong sa akin kung nasaan man ako ngayon,” he said.

Three-time Best Supporting Actor winner LA gives another remarkable performance in his newest film, “Maple Leaf Dreams,” a heartfelt family drama about a couple who goes to Canada to seek a better life for their respective families.

LA portrays the role of Macky, a restaurant manager who willingly goes with his girlfriend’s plan to migrate to Canada where they struggle with fitting in but they continue to work hard for the fulfillment of their dreams.

Playing Molly, the girlfriend of Macky, is Kira Balinger. Also in the cast are Joey Marquez, Snooky Serna, Ricky Davao, Malou Crisologo, Jong Cuenco, Jeff Gaitan, Hannah Thalia Vito, Luke Alford, Kanishia Santos, Benito Mique, Wilson Martinito and Canada-based beauty queen Bea Rose Santiago.

“Maple Leaf Dreams” is written and directed by Benedict Mique; and produced by 7K Entertainment, Lonewolf Films and Star Magic; and distributed by Quantum Films.

“Maple Leaf Dreams” is one of the finalists at the Sinag Maynila Film Festival in Metro Manila until September 10. It will have a nationwide commercial run beginning September 25. Screenings of “Maple Leaf Dreams” are also scheduled in Canada.

