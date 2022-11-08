LA Santos focuses more on learning the ropes of acting

LA appears in the ABS-CBN primetime fantasy series Mars Ravelo’s Darna as the good friend of Narda/Darna (portrayed by Jane de Leon). ‘I play Richard, the leader of the team who works with Narda to provide assistance at the scene of a medical emergency or every time there’s a situation,’ says L.A., who is bent on working hard to make his acting as convincing and effective as possible.

Last month, Star Music announced the release of LA Santos’ single Di Maghihiwalay in full band and acoustic versions.

The song, composed by Jeremy Eriq Glinoga, Rox Santos and Jonathan Manalo, is one of the official soundtracks of the Kapamilya fantasy series Mars Ravelo’s Darna.

Apart from performing Di Maghihiwalay, LA also appears in the primetime series as the good friend of Narda/Darna (portrayed by Jane de Leon).

“I play Richard, the leader of the team who works with Narda to provide assistance at the scene of a medical emergency or we help respond every time there’s a situation. That’s why, we’re always together in the series,” said LA, who is bent on working hard to make his acting as convincing and effective as possible.

In case you didn’t know, LA first gained public attention through his vocal talent that brought him to different concert venues in and outside the country.

His knack for songwriting made it easy for him to come up with original songs that earned positive response from Pinoy music enthusiasts.

In 2017, LA released his debut eponymous album that contained six originals and three covers under Star Records, presently known as Star Music. He, too, had the opportunity to sing a song or two in the Philippine concerts of such international artists as Air Supply, Patti Austin and Celine Dion a couple of years ago.

His love for music also resulted in putting up his own music label called 7K Sounds which also served as a venue for new talents to shine with their compositions through the online show, The Search for the Sound of Seven Thousand Christmas Songs some two years ago.

At present, LA deems it best to focus more on learning the ropes of acting. He admits to feeling jittery before the cameras start to roll particularly in scenes where his alter ego Richard is part of the story highlight.

“‘Pag kabado kasi mas naka-focus ka at mas doon mo nabibigay ‘yung best mo,” granted LA who had his first TV acting appearance in Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.

Discover more about LA through our conversation for The Interviewer Presents on Boy Abunda Talk Channel on YouTube. Below are excerpts.

Photos from LA Santos’ Instagram LA, who recently released the single Di Maghihiwalay under Star Music, says: ‘Whatever happens, I’ll never stop singing.

Do you have a team that you trust and you’re comfortable with?

“Yes, Tito Boy. But, of course, always at the top of my team is my mom (Flor Santos). Nakakaangat parati si Mommy. Siya talaga ‘yung ultimate momager, hahahaha.”

LA, in your career, nasaan ka ngayon?

“Probably, in the stage where I am trying to learn more about myself so that I can discover what truly my goals are. Gusto ko rin malaman kung ano ‘yung gusto kong ma-feel ng tao ‘pag nakikita ako.”

Talk about it.

“As a person, I’m very outgoing, very happy and I also want everyone who watches me to feel that way. The way I see it, all I want is happiness. Gusto kong ma-achieve na tuwing makikita nila si LA Santos, they will feel nothing but pure happiness. It’s like how Adam Sandler makes us feel every time we watch his movies.”

As a singer, ano ‘yung nakikita mong pupuntahan mo?

“Sa totoo lang po, gusto ko ‘yung sexy singer, hahahaha, because I think my style of singing is leaning towards R&B. Para rin medyo napupunta na ko sa style ng South Border or Brian McKnight but I still make it a point to have my own style.”

At what point do you think you are now, not as a singer or as an actor but in life as LA Santos?

“I am 22 (years old) now but I’m not at the stage yet where I’ve already achieved my specific goal in life. Yes, I’m still in the process of searching.”

Are you afraid of experiencing pain and rejection?

“No, because I’m at this point where I still need a guide. I take everything that is essential for me to be better. For example, every time na may makakasama kong artista or sa production team, I know I have something to absorb. I want to learn and to be excellent at what I’m doing like in acting, gusto kong gumaling at pumunta sa taas.”

You’re into basketball before showbiz, right?

“Tama po. I was a player during high school but now basketball for me is more of a form of relaxation or bonding (with friends). I just realized na mas gusto ko dito sa industry because during those years that I was playing, mas pinipili ko na lang patawanin ang mga tao than to score points.”

Did you audition for your role in Darna?

“I’m very thankful to JRB Creative Productions. Nakilala po nila ko dahil sa Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin, that’s all where it started at dahil sa show na ‘yun parang naging baby boy nila ako. It was my first teleserye.”

How’s the atmosphere during lock-in tapings?

“I’m very thankful to all the people I’m with. In any project, the people you are working with are always a big factor. They are the ones you’ll get to see every day. I’m thankful to be working with them (in Darna). Everyone is very cooperative and if there’s something we want to say, the production is open to our suggestions.”

How is it working with Jane?

“She’s very cooperative. She deserves to be Darna. We know how she’s working hard to make (the scenes) perfect.”

How do you prepare as an actor?

“Kumuha ako ng acting coach, si Tita Malou Crisologo po. For one month, during the lock-in taping, every time I’m on the set she would accompany me for acting (technique) because I can say hindi pa ako magaling na magaling talaga at gusto kong gumaling kaya I really listen po and I want someone to coach me.”

You were first known as a singer. Now that you are into acting, are you going to turn your back on singing?

“Whatever happens, I’ll never stop singing. I want to share my music and I see myself still singing even when I grow old.”

(To watch the full interview, visit the Boy Abunda Talk Channel or batalk channel on YouYube.)