^

Entertainment

MaThon in action: Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings join action series 'Incognito'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 11:09am
MaThon in action: Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings join action series 'Incognito'
Promising love team Maris Racal (left) and Anthony Jennings (right) join the cast of the Richard Gutierrez-Daniel Padilla action starrer 'Incognito.'
Star Creatives

MANILA, Philippines — TV's favorite odd romantic pair is set to return as Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings join the action series "Incognito." 

Maris and Anthony were previously known as SnoRene, a moniker coined after their TV characters, Snoop and Irene, from the popular romantic show "Can't Buy Me Love." 

They are now known as MaThon, an obvious reference to their names, as one of ABS-CBN's promising love teams. 

Maris and Anthony are among the cast members announced in the teaser released by Star Creatives yesterday. 

They join Richard Gutierrez and Daniel Padilla, who are set to reunite after the 2018 fantasy drama "La Luna Sanggre." 

"Incognito" will be Richard and Daniel's lead show after two years. In 2022, Richard starred in "The Iron Heart," while Daniel was seen in "2 Good 2 Be True." 

Apart from MaThon, their "Can't Buy Me Love" co-star Kaila Estrada is also part of "Incognito." Also announced as part of the cast are Ian Veneracion and Baron Geisler. 

RELATED: Richard Gutierrez, Daniel Padilla to make comeback in reunion action series

vuukle comment

ANTHONY JENNINGS

MARIS RACAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maria Ozawa confesses doubting love due to past mature projects

Maria Ozawa confesses doubting love due to past mature projects

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
'Pulang Araw' star Maria Ozawa admitted that she had doubted love due to the nature of her past job. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla sports 'modern mullet' look

Daniel Padilla sports 'modern mullet' look

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
How would Daniel Padilla look in a mullet? Fans get their answers as the actor is pictured with a mullet hairdo but with a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mon Confiado will not withdraw cyber libel complaint vs content creator

Mon Confiado will not withdraw cyber libel complaint vs content creator

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Award-winning actor Mon Confiado will not be withdrawing the cyberlibel complaint he filed against Jeff Jacinto or Ileia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shiela Valderrama Martinez revisits 30-year career highlights in &lsquo;Triple Threat&rsquo;

Shiela Valderrama Martinez revisits 30-year career highlights in ‘Triple Threat’

By Carlo Orosa | 1 day ago
Shiela Valderrama Martinez is set to take center stage in the highly anticipated “Triple Threat” series at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angel Aquino on her co-star, idol Cherie Gil: 'She's just so gracious'

Angel Aquino on her co-star, idol Cherie Gil: 'She's just so gracious'

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 22 hours ago
When Angel Aquino plays villain roles, she turns to the awesome body of work of the late great Cherie Gil.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jasmine Curtis-Smith broadens fan base with &lsquo;Asawa Ng Asawa Ko&rsquo; role

Jasmine Curtis-Smith broadens fan base with ‘Asawa Ng Asawa Ko’ role

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
By delivering an inspired portrayal of a young mother who cares for those around her in "Asawa Ng Asawa Ko," Jasmine Curtis-Smith...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pearl Harbor attack in 'Pulang Araw': Ricky Lee on making history resonate with audiences
Exclusive

Pearl Harbor attack in 'Pulang Araw': Ricky Lee on making history resonate with audiences

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Almost a month since the historical show premiered on streaming platform Netflix and on free TV via GMA-7, "Pulang Araw" is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rosanna Roces introduced as new character in 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

Rosanna Roces introduced as new character in 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Former sexy actress Rosanna Roces once again works with Coco in the latter's Fernando Poe Jr.-inspired nightly action-drama...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 gets landslide win at 2024 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off

SB19 gets landslide win at 2024 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
SB19 proved that it has the strongest fan base, collectively called A'Tin, as it won the 2024 Billboard Fan Army Face-Off...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with