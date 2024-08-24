MaThon in action: Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings join action series 'Incognito'

Promising love team Maris Racal (left) and Anthony Jennings (right) join the cast of the Richard Gutierrez-Daniel Padilla action starrer 'Incognito.'

MANILA, Philippines — TV's favorite odd romantic pair is set to return as Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings join the action series "Incognito."

Maris and Anthony were previously known as SnoRene, a moniker coined after their TV characters, Snoop and Irene, from the popular romantic show "Can't Buy Me Love."

They are now known as MaThon, an obvious reference to their names, as one of ABS-CBN's promising love teams.

Maris and Anthony are among the cast members announced in the teaser released by Star Creatives yesterday.

They join Richard Gutierrez and Daniel Padilla, who are set to reunite after the 2018 fantasy drama "La Luna Sanggre."

"Incognito" will be Richard and Daniel's lead show after two years. In 2022, Richard starred in "The Iron Heart," while Daniel was seen in "2 Good 2 Be True."

Apart from MaThon, their "Can't Buy Me Love" co-star Kaila Estrada is also part of "Incognito." Also announced as part of the cast are Ian Veneracion and Baron Geisler.

