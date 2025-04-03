San Miguel trades for NorthPortâ€™s JM Calma

San Miguel trades for NorthPort’s JM Calma

JM Calma (2) is now headed to the San Miguel Beermen.

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen are beefing up its frontline ahead of the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Beermen have acquired JM Calma from the NorthPort Batang Pier in exchange for seldom-used guard Avan Nava and a future second round pick, the PBA announced Wednesday.

Calma, who sustained an ACL injury during a PBA Philippine Cup matchup last year, is expected to return to action soon.

The 6-foot-6 Calma is expected to shore up the big man situation for the Beermen. He will be a big help for a San Miguel team that missed the playoffs in the recently concluded Commissioner’s Cup.

Calma will be joining eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, Mo Tautuaa and Rodney Brondial in the paint for the Beermen.

He averaged 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for NorthPort in the 2024 All-Filipino conference before getting hurt.

Nava, for his part, was used sparingly by the Beermen after getting selected 12th overall in the 2024 PBA Draft.

Nava will be battling for minutes against floor generals Fran Yu, Evan Nelle and Jio Jalalon.

San Miguel will see action in the Philippine Cup on Saturday against NLEX. NorthPort, which came off a historic Commissioner’s Cup run, will play Terrafirma next Saturday. Both games will be at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.