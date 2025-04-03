^

Sports

San Miguel trades for NorthPort’s JM Calma

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 4:00pm
San Miguel trades for NorthPortâ€™s JM Calma
JM Calma (2) is now headed to the San Miguel Beermen.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen are beefing up its frontline ahead of the PBA Philippine Cup.

 The Beermen have acquired JM Calma from the NorthPort Batang Pier in exchange for seldom-used guard Avan Nava and a future second round pick, the PBA announced Wednesday. 

Calma, who sustained an ACL injury during a PBA Philippine Cup matchup last year, is expected to return to action soon. 

The 6-foot-6 Calma is expected to shore up the big man situation for the Beermen. He will be a big help for a San Miguel team that missed the playoffs in the recently concluded Commissioner’s Cup. 

Calma will be joining eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, Mo Tautuaa and Rodney Brondial in the paint for the Beermen.

He averaged 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for NorthPort in the 2024 All-Filipino conference before getting hurt. 

Nava, for his part, was used sparingly by the Beermen after getting selected 12th overall in the 2024 PBA Draft. 

Nava will be battling for minutes against floor generals Fran Yu, Evan Nelle and Jio Jalalon. 

San Miguel will see action in the Philippine Cup on Saturday against NLEX. NorthPort, which came off a historic Commissioner’s Cup run, will play Terrafirma next Saturday. Both games will be at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

BASKETBALL

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Red Bull Cliff Diving tilt set for El Nido return

Red Bull Cliff Diving tilt set for El Nido return

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
All boats lead to the majestic island of El Nido in Palawan for the second time around as the country’s top destination...
Sports
fbtw

El Nido cliffs await world’s top divers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
All boats lead to the majestic island of El Nido in Palawan as the country’s top tourist destination hosts the opener of 16th Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series next week.
Sports
fbtw
Men behind selection

Men behind selection

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The task of choosing the 10 additions to the list of 40 Greatest Players in completing the cast of 50 to celebrate the PBA’s...
Sports
fbtw
Asaytono, Fajardo, Thompson among latest additions to PBA&rsquo;s &lsquo;Greatest&rsquo; list

Asaytono, Fajardo, Thompson among latest additions to PBA’s ‘Greatest’ list

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
They are gold.
Sports
fbtw

Finals berths at stake today

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
There are many ways for Petro Gazz to get to the best-of-three Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino finals.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCU-D escapes Olivarez to move on cusp of UCAL title

PCU-D escapes Olivarez to move on cusp of UCAL title

2 hours ago
Alvin Reyes, displaying steely resolve, buried a triple with only a second left and lifted Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas...
Sports
fbtw
Officiating gaffe costs Filipinas' match vs Chinese in Nuvali Asian beach volley tilt

Officiating gaffe costs Filipinas' match vs Chinese in Nuvali Asian beach volley tilt

2 hours ago
Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella had their sizzling run doused by a dispiriting officiating blunder as China’s Yu Tong...
Sports
fbtw
Jurado wills Golden Tigresses to pivotal win

Jurado wills Golden Tigresses to pivotal win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
With their backs against the wall and with the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Final Four race heating up, University...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: A winning mindset

PGA Tour Player Blog: A winning mindset

By Min Woo Lee | 3 hours ago
Min Woo Lee recounts his career breakthrough and talks about the excitement of the upcoming Masters Tournament in this b...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with