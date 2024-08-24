^

Richard Gutierrez, Daniel Padilla to make comeback in reunion action series

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 9:41am
Richard Gutierrez, Daniel Padilla to make comeback in reunion action series
Daniel Padilla (left) and Richard Gutierrez (right) to star in 'Incognito'
MANILA, Philippines — Richard Gutierrez and Daniel Padilla will be reunited in what appears to be an action show with the working title "Incognito." 

Star Creatives released on its social media accounts a teaser for the upcoming show of Richard and Daniel, where they are wearing vests and guns while projecting in front of the camera. 

Richard and Daniel were co-stars in the 2018 fantasy drama "La Luna Sanggre," which is part of the "Lobo" trilogy. 

Both actors headlined their most recent lead shows in 2022: Richard with "Iron Heart" and Daniel with "2 Good 2 Be True." 

It will not only be their reunion but their co-stars as well. 

Three of the stars whose fame skyrocketed in "Can't Buy Me Love" are also joining the "Incognito" cast. 

Similar to the poses done by the two actors, Kaila Estrada and the love team of Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings also did their own poses with the guns as shown in the teaser. 

Ian Veneracion, who was also Daniel's co-star in the 2015 remake of "Pangako Sa'Yo," is also part of the show. 

Baron Geisler completes the first batch of cast announced for the show. 

Star Creatives gave no further details regarding "Incognito." 

