Beermen repel Road Warriors for first win in PBA Philippine Cup

San Miguel's CJ Perez (77) shoots a layup against the defensive pressure of the NLEX Road Warriors in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen fought off a furious rally by the NLEX Road Warriors to tally their first win in the PBA Philippine Cup, 98-89, Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

San Miguel saw its double-digit fourth quarter lead melt away, but timely plays by CJ Perez and Juami Tiongson saved the day for the team.

Perez erupted for 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting. Tiongson chipped in 17 markers while June Mar Fajardo, fresh off an inclusion to the PBA 50 Greatest Players, flexed his muscles inside with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

San Miguel led by 15 at the first half and maintained a double-digit lead through the next two quarters.

They led by 10, 79-69, within the first couple of minutes of the fourth quarter after a layup by Mo Tautuaa.

But an NLEX 8-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Michael Miranda, sliced San Miguel's deficit to two, 77-79.

Fajardo then hit back-to-back jumpers to keep NLEX at bay, 83-79, with 4:29 remaining.

The Road Warriors finally tied the game at 83 after free throws by Miranda. Perez then hit a layup to push San Miguel ahead, 85-83, with 2:02 left.

Robert Bolick, who was struggling the whole game, tied things up anew at 85 in the next possession.

But a triple by Tiongson pushed the Beermen ahead for good, 88-85.

After misses by Bolick and Miranda, Perez was fouled on the other end. He made both free throws to give the Beermen’s lead to five, 90-85.

After a pair of freebies by Jeron Teng pushed the lead further, 92-85, Miranda kept NLEX into it with a 4-pointer.

But free throws by Marcio Lassiter, Don Trollano and Perez iced the game.

Trollano added 12 points for San Miguel, who wound up as the runners-up in the previous edition of the All-Filipino conference. Lassiter added eight, while Teng, Tautuaa and Andreas Cahilig had six apiece.

Miranda spearheaded the Road Warriors with 15 points, four rebounds and a block. Bolick backstopped with 12 points and eight assists on 2-of-11 shooting, while Javee Mocon and Xyrus Torres chipped in 11 points apiece.

San Miguel will face an early test as they take on the Meralco Bolts on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., in a retro night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. This is an early Finals rematch.

NLEX, on the other hand, will slug it out with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters next Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.