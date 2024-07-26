^

Kathryn Bernardo arrives in Canada for 'Hello, Love, Again' production

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 11:55am
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kathryn Bernardo has arrived in Canada to begin shooting "Hello, Love, Again," the sequel to local blockbuster "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

A few days ago, fans trooped to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 to see off Kathryn and her team before they flew out.

Kathryn also shared snippets on her Instagram stories, expressing her gratitude to those who showed up.

The actress recently posted photos of her arrival in Canada, including airport and plane pictures, food photos, and the number of luggage her and her team brought.

The very last photo in Kathryn's post was of the "Hello, Love, Again" script written by Carmi G. Raymundo and Crystal S. San Miguel under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

Both screenwriters and the director worked on "Hello, Love, Goodbye," which was the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time until it was surpassed by "Rewind."

A sequel to the 2019 film was confirmed earlier this year to be partially set in Canada where Kathryn's character Joy flew to at the end of the film.

Kathryn's co-star Alden Richards previously said there will be a three-week shoot in Calgary, and last month, filmed scenes in Hong Kong — setting of the original movie — with Joross Gamboa and Jeffrey Tam.

Alden recently attended the 2024 GMA Gala after doing press tours for "Pulang Araw" and is expected to fly to Canada soon as well.

"Hello, Love, Again" is set for release in Philippine cinemas on November 13, just four months from now.

RELATED: 'Dreams do come true': Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards on reunion movie 'Hello, Love, Again'

