Tia Carrere joins 'Star Wars' stars in Philippines-set 'The Last Resort'

Filipino-American actress Tia Carrere on the red carpet of the 2025 Academy Awards.

BETTMERALP, Switzerland — Filipino-American actress Tia Carrere has joined the cast of "The Last Resort," an upcoming romantic-comedy movie set in the Philippines.

Carrere joins "Star Wars" franchise alums Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich in the film to be directed by Donald Petrie, whose past rom-coms include "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Day," "Miss Congeniality," and "Just My Luck."

According to Deadline, Carrere's character is Reyna who owns a number of resorts.

The role plays into the film's synopsis, where Ridley's character Brooke — wanting to prove herself of running her father's hotel empire — scouts for a new resort location in the Philippines.

There she meets Ehrenreich's Ben, an expatriate pilot who helps her discover the nation's beauty.

Related: 'Star Wars' actors starring in Philippines-set rom-com 'The Last Resort'

"As love and duty collide, Brooke must choose between the life she's built and the one she's only just begun to love," the synopsis ends.

Carrere is best known for voicing Nani Pelekai in several "Lilo & Stitch" projects for Disney. She will portray a new character in the upcoming live-action film adaptation, while Nani will be played by another Filipino-American actress Sydney Agudong.

She starred in two "Wayne's World" movies, "Easter Sunday," "AJ and the Queen," "Relic Hunter," and"Duck Dodgers." The two-time Grammy winner had a recurring role in the series "General Hospital."

"The Last Resort" will be penned by Karen McCullah, who was born in the Philippines as her father was assigned with the United States Navy to perform counterespionage duties.

Businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan will serve as an executive producer with Ernesto "Bong" Sta. Maria. Jr. and Raja Collins.

RELATED: WATCH: Fil-Am Sydney Agudong in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action trailer