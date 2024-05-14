^

Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards hailed Box Office Queen, King

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 14, 2024 | 10:05am
Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards hailed Box Office Queen, King
Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo make a handsome love team in Star Cinema’s 2019 film 'Hello, Love, Goodbye.'
Star Cinema

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Kapuso star Alden Richards were named as the Box Office Queen and King at the 2024 Box Office Entertainment Awards presented by the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation (GMMSF), Inc.

Kathryn won the award for her film "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon, while Alden won it because of his film "Five Breakups and A Romance" with Kathryn's friend Julia Montes. 

Kathryn and Alden starred in "Hello Love Goodbye," once the highest grossing Filipino movie of all time until Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes beat the record in their Metro Manila Film Festival movie "Rewind."

Recently, Alden was asked about the real score of his relationship with Kathryn, to which he responded by saying that there are things that one should keep out of the public eye.

In his interview with Preview as the May 2024 cover star, Alden said his friendship with Kathryn did not end after shooting their 2019 blockbuster movie "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

"The friendship never ended. Naging solid din talaga 'yung samahan naming lahat," he said, admitting that he was just "overwhelmed." 

“Whatever is happening between Kath and I, I really want it to be personal,” he added.

RELATEDAlden Richards on Kathryn Bernardo: 'I really want it to be personal'

vuukle comment

ALDEN RICHARDS

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dina Bonnevie reveals she almost became Mel Gibson's leading lady

Dina Bonnevie reveals she almost became Mel Gibson's leading lady

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Dina Bonnevie could have been one of the Philippines' most notable Hollywood stars today if only she accepted the leading...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karla Estrada on son Daniel Padilla&rsquo;s &lsquo;businessman era,&rsquo; daughter Carmella&rsquo;s showbiz debut

Karla Estrada on son Daniel Padilla’s ‘businessman era,’ daughter Carmella’s showbiz debut

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Karla Estrada is proud of her eldest Daniel Padilla’s “businessman era.”
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kakaiba kasi madumi': Alden Richards excited for 'legacy' project 'Pulang Araw'
Exclusive

'Kakaiba kasi madumi': Alden Richards excited for 'legacy' project 'Pulang Araw'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Alden Richards is raring to portray a role that is not "archetypal Alden" and he gets to get down and dirty on his upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes win Film Actor of the Year award

Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes win Film Actor of the Year award

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual and Kapuso Star Dingdong Dantes won the Film Actor of the Year award for their performances in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zendaya: A superstar, not a challenger

Zendaya: A superstar, not a challenger

10 hours ago
From film to fashion, former teen actor Zendaya has emerged as one of the few bona fide A-list superstars of her generation,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How campus journalism paved way for Rhen Esca&ntilde;o&rsquo;s showbiz career

How campus journalism paved way for Rhen Escaño’s showbiz career

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
While doing campus journalistic work in high school, Rhen Escaño was discovered by a talent scout, paving the way for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ina Alegre manages to make films again

Ina Alegre manages to make films again

By Leah C. Salterio | 10 hours ago
Since she made her big-screen debut in director Joseph Villamor’s 1995 film “Uubusin Ko ang Tapang Mo,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;The Heart Effect&rsquo;: Company attests to Heart Evangelista&rsquo;s power to actually influence buyers
Exclusive

‘The Heart Effect’: Company attests to Heart Evangelista’s power to actually influence buyers

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
To tap today’s Millennials and Gen Z markets, many companies have commissioned influencers as endorsers, but how effective...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love you': KC Concepcion greets Sharon Cuneta on Mother's Day despite being estranged

'I love you': KC Concepcion greets Sharon Cuneta on Mother's Day despite being estranged

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she and daughter KC Concepcion were still "estranged."
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with