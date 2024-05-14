Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards hailed Box Office Queen, King

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Kapuso star Alden Richards were named as the Box Office Queen and King at the 2024 Box Office Entertainment Awards presented by the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation (GMMSF), Inc.

Kathryn won the award for her film "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon, while Alden won it because of his film "Five Breakups and A Romance" with Kathryn's friend Julia Montes.

Kathryn and Alden starred in "Hello Love Goodbye," once the highest grossing Filipino movie of all time until Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes beat the record in their Metro Manila Film Festival movie "Rewind."

Recently, Alden was asked about the real score of his relationship with Kathryn, to which he responded by saying that there are things that one should keep out of the public eye.

In his interview with Preview as the May 2024 cover star, Alden said his friendship with Kathryn did not end after shooting their 2019 blockbuster movie "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

"The friendship never ended. Naging solid din talaga 'yung samahan naming lahat," he said, admitting that he was just "overwhelmed."

“Whatever is happening between Kath and I, I really want it to be personal,” he added.

