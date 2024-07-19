Inigo Pascual supports Maris Racal amid breakup with Rico Blanco

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Inigo Pascual supports ex-love team partner Maris Racal amid her breakup with Rico Blanco.

In a report by TV Patrol, Iñigo said he feels for Maris.

“I saw it, actually watched it. I feel for her. I know it’s tough,” he said.

“But I see it in a good light. She’s getting to know herself. She’s choosing herself. That’s something I’m very proud of her,” he added.

Inigo said that he fully supports Maris for choosing herself.

“I’m happy for her for choosing herself, to be strong for herself. Hindi madali ‘yun,” he said.

“Minsan, you get blinded by the things you want, the things you’re comfortable with. Like me, going to the States, I feel like it’s a parallel situation.

“It’s not the ideal move for me, but when you learn about yourself, it’s a big step.”

Maris announced last week that she and Rico broke up.

