Inigo Pascual supports Maris Racal amid breakup with Rico Blanco

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 10:49am
Inigo Pascual supports Maris Racal amid breakup with Rico Blanco
Maris Racal and Inigo Pascual share a light moment during an interview with The STAR in which they clarify about their true status — never ‘on,’ so they are not ‘off’
The STAR / Ricky Lo, file

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Inigo Pascual supports ex-love team partner Maris Racal amid her breakup with Rico Blanco.

In a report by TV Patrol, Iñigo said he feels for Maris. 

“I saw it, actually watched it. I feel for her. I know it’s tough,” he said. 

“But I see it in a good light. She’s getting to know herself. She’s choosing herself. That’s something I’m very proud of her,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

Inigo said that he fully supports Maris for choosing herself. 

“I’m happy for her for choosing herself, to be strong for herself. Hindi madali ‘yun,” he said.  

“Minsan, you get blinded by the things you want, the things you’re comfortable with. Like me, going to the States, I feel like it’s a parallel situation.

“It’s not the ideal move for me, but when you learn about yourself, it’s a big step.”

Maris announced last week that she and Rico broke up.

RELATED'Rico and I are over': Maris Racal confirms split with Rico Blanco

