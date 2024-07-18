^

Entertainment

Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez 'museum date' fuels romance rumors

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 2:59pm
Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez 'museum date' fuels romance rumors
Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez in National Museum
NeriMe Crtvs via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales and Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez were spotted together in National Museum, fueling romance rumors.

Photos of Jericho and Janine having a museum date circulated on social media. 

In Janine's Instagram account, the actress posted photos of her trip in National Museum. 

"Current camera roll," she captioned the post. 

Her mother Lotlot de Leon wrote an intriguing comment on Janine's post. 

"Ah excuse me po.. Sino po kasama mo nag punta d'yan? Hmmmm…" the veteran actress commented. 

Instagram users commented that they knew who Janine was with, saying it was Jericho. 

Before they were spotted in the museum, Jericho and Janine were seen together in a theater. 

RELATEDJericho Rosales marking acting comeback after 5 years with 'Lavender Fields'

vuukle comment

JANINE GUTIERREZ

JERICHO ROSALES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
John Estrada denies relationship with Lily Hallman, other women

John Estrada denies relationship with Lily Hallman, other women

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actor John Estrada denied that he has a relationship with a certain Lily Hallman. 
Entertainment
fbtw
At 21, Andrea Brillantes invests in fine jewelry business

At 21, Andrea Brillantes invests in fine jewelry business

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
At 21, Andrea Brillantes knows what she wants, including where to invest her hard-earned money.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Domingo joins 'Batang Quiapo'

Kim Domingo joins 'Batang Quiapo'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
"Bubble Gang" star Kim Domingo has joined the cast of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."
Entertainment
fbtw
Priscilla Meirelles refutes John Estrada's statement that they 'mutually agreed to take a break'

Priscilla Meirelles refutes John Estrada's statement that they 'mutually agreed to take a break'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles refuted her husband John Estrada's statement that there is a "mutual agreement" regarding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta, Sam Milby join Julia Montes in 'Saving Grace'

Sharon Cuneta, Sam Milby join Julia Montes in 'Saving Grace'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Megastar Sharon Cuneta's teleserye comeback will be alongside Julia Montes in "Saving Grace," the Philippine adaptation of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Atasha, Andres Muhlach say Aga, Charlene not stage parents

Atasha, Andres Muhlach say Aga, Charlene not stage parents

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Atasha and Andres Muhlach, the twins of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez, revealed that their father and mother are not stage...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Magkita tayo sa korte': John Estrada calls out 'fake news' peddlers

'Magkita tayo sa korte': John Estrada calls out 'fake news' peddlers

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor John Estrada warned about taking a legal action against social media pages spreading fake news on the internet.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Padilla confirms relationship with non-showbiz boyfriend

Kylie Padilla confirms relationship with non-showbiz boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Kylie Padilla confirmed that she is now in a relationship with a non-showbiz guy. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Inside Out 2' lands in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

'Inside Out 2' lands in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
School's out, and the long-awaited vacation begins! 
Entertainment
fbtw
Eva Le Queen to represent Philippines at inaugural 'RuPaul&rsquo;s Drag Race Global All Stars'

Eva Le Queen to represent Philippines at inaugural 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino drag queen Eva Le Queen will represent the Philippines, and by extension Asia, in the first-ever edition of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with