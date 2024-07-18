Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez 'museum date' fuels romance rumors

Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez in National Museum

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales and Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez were spotted together in National Museum, fueling romance rumors.

Photos of Jericho and Janine having a museum date circulated on social media.

In Janine's Instagram account, the actress posted photos of her trip in National Museum.

"Current camera roll," she captioned the post.

Her mother Lotlot de Leon wrote an intriguing comment on Janine's post.

"Ah excuse me po.. Sino po kasama mo nag punta d'yan? Hmmmm…" the veteran actress commented.

Instagram users commented that they knew who Janine was with, saying it was Jericho.

Before they were spotted in the museum, Jericho and Janine were seen together in a theater.

