WATCH: 'Brod Pete' funny performance at UST Artlets' reunion

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Herman “Isko” Salvador, also known as "Brod Pete" from the "Dating Doon" segment of GMA gag show "Bubble Gang," recently showed that he still has what it takes to make people laugh hard.

In a stand-up comedy and singing performance at the recent grand alumni homecoming of University of Santo Tomas' Artlets and Philets, where Salvador is an alumnus, "Brod Pete" gave wacky short song numbers with his guitar, capped off with his signature "Alien!" from "Bubble Gang."

According to reports, Salvador was the favorite writer of "Comedy King" Dolphy and was among the writers who wrote Dolphy's cult TV shows such as "John en Marsha" and "Home Along da Riles."



Apart from Brod Pete, other UST alumni such as West End star Isay Alvarez, balladeer Bo Cerrudo and rock star Lou Bonnevie, performed at the event that honored distinguished UST Philets and Artlets deans, faculty and alumni through the years. — Video by UST Artlets alumna Deni Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos