Kim Domingo joins 'Batang Quiapo'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 4:47pm
Kim Domingo, a former 'Bubble Gang' cast member, is revealed as the newest actor to join Coco Martin's show 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo.'
MANILA, Philippines — "Bubble Gang" star Kim Domingo has joined the cast of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

Kim, who was a long-time cast member of the GMA-7 show “Bubble Gang,” will be playing the role of Madonna. 

In the latest episode, the show's main protagonist Tanggol (Coco Martin) was followed by someone, who was later revealed to be Madonna. 

It is not clear, however, if Kim will replace Ivana Alawi as Coco's love interest in the series. 

Ivana plays Bubbles, a female inmate at the correctional facility adjacent to Tanggol's detention facility. The content creator-turned-actress is reportedly leaving the series due to busy schedule. 

Her manager Perry Lansigan denied the rumors that Ivana has an "attitude problem" on the set of the series. 

"From the very start na ininquire si Ivana Alawi ng 'Batang Quipo,' three months lang dapat talaga ang kaniyang pag-iistay sa nasabing teleserye. Three months ang kanilang napag-kasunduan at um-okay si Ivana," Lansigan explained to DJ Jhaiho, who read their exchange on his online radio showbiz show "Showbiz Sidelines." 

"Pero dahil nag-click ang tambalan ni Bubbles at ni Tanggol, na-extend nang na-extend at nadagdagan pa ng maraming taping.

"Hanggang sa hindi na po kinaya ng schedule bilang meron din pong mga prior commitment si Ivana na na-oohan ng kanyang management. May mga shoots, vlogs and etc. Hindi na talaga kakayanin ni Ivana."

Kim, meanwhile, was last seen as part of the cast in GMA-7's adaptation of the Korean series "Start Up," with Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards. — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

